NFL Draft picks by college 2020: Track Alabama, LSU, Ohio State totals and more

The SEC re-dominated the first round of the NFL Draft 2020 on Thursday.

The conference set a record with 15 first-round picks, which was booked by Joe Burrow of LSU to Cincinnati at n. ° 1 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Kansas City at n. 32.

LSU had one of the top five FBS first-round picks after winning the College Football Playoff championship. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville, No. 20), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota, No. 22) and Patrick Queen (Baitimore, No. 28) were also among the Tigers taken in the first round.

Alabama had four first-round picks, a career that began with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick. Jedrick Willis (Cleveland, No. 10), Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas, No. 12), and Jerry Jeudy ( Denver, No. 15).

Sporting News breaks down the NFL Draft by school and looks at the best soccer factories this year:

2020 NFL Draft Selection By College

SCHOOL Picks LSU 5 5 Alabama 4 4 Ohio State 3 Clemson two Oklahoma two Georgia two Brown two TCU two Utah State one Oregon one Florida one Louisville one Iowa one South Carolina one USC one Michigan one Arizona State one Texas Tech one

2020 NFL draft pick by conference

CONF NUMBER SECOND fifteen 12 big 5 5 Big ten 5 5 ACC 3 Pac-12 3 MWC one

How many LSU players were recruited?

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati (No. 1 overall)

2. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, DE, Jacksonville (No. 20 overall)

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota (No. 22 overall)

4. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore (No. 28 overall)

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City (No. 32 overall)

How many Alabama players were recruited?

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami (No. 5 overall)

2. Jedrick Wills, Cleveland (No. 10 overall)

3. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas (No. 12 overall)

4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver (No. 15 overall)

How many Ohio state players were recruited?

1. Chase Young, DE, Washington (No. 2 overall)

2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit (No. 3 overall)

3. Damon Arnette, CB, Las Vegas (No. 19 overall)