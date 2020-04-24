Home Sports NFL Draft picks by college 2020: LSU enters Day 2 with lead...

NFL Draft picks by college 2020: LSU enters Day 2 with lead over Alabama, Ohio State after record-breaking SEC first round

The SEC re-dominated the first round of the NFL Draft 2020 on Thursday.

The conference set a record with 15 first-round picks, which was booked by Joe Burrow of LSU to Cincinnati at n. ° 1 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Kansas City at n. 32.

LSU had one of the top five FBS first-round picks after winning the College Football Playoff championship. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville, No. 20), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota, No. 22) and Patrick Queen (Baitimore, No. 28) were also among the Tigers taken in the first round.

Alabama had four first-round picks, a career that began with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick. Jedrick Willis (Cleveland, No. 10), Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas, No. 12), and Jerry Jeudy ( Denver, No. 15).

Sporting News breaks down the NFL Draft by school and looks at the best soccer factories this year:

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:
Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

2020 NFL Draft Selection By College

SCHOOL Picks
LSU 5 5
Alabama 4 4
Ohio State 3
Clemson two
Oklahoma two
Georgia two
Brown two
TCU two
Utah State one
Oregon one
Florida one
Louisville one
Iowa one
South Carolina one
USC one
Michigan one
Arizona State one
Texas Tech one

2020 NFL draft pick by conference

CONF NUMBER
SECOND fifteen
12 big 5 5
Big ten 5 5
ACC 3
Pac-12 3
MWC one

How many LSU players were recruited?

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati (No. 1 overall)
2. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, DE, Jacksonville (No. 20 overall)
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota (No. 22 overall)
4. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore (No. 28 overall)
5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City (No. 32 overall)

How many Alabama players were recruited?

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami (No. 5 overall)
2. Jedrick Wills, Cleveland (No. 10 overall)
3. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas (No. 12 overall)
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver (No. 15 overall)

How many Ohio state players were recruited?

1. Chase Young, DE, Washington (No. 2 overall)
2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit (No. 3 overall)
3. Damon Arnette, CB, Las Vegas (No. 19 overall)

