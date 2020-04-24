NFL Draft picks 2020: Who are the best players available after Round 1?

The dust of round 1 of the NFL 2020 Draft has been set to reveal a handful of talented players who are still available on the big board. With 32 fewer picks and 223 to play, these prospects, while disappointed by the results of the first round, will be chosen soon.

Big names like DeAndre Swift, Xavier McKinney, A.J. Epenesa, Zach Baun and Tee Higgins are still available as Round 2 of the draft arrives on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Using our great top 100 players board in the 2020 NFL Draft as a group, below is the list of the best players still available after Round 1.

16. DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia (5-8, 212 lbs.)

Swift (5-9,229 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

19. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (6-0, 201 pounds)

McKinney is a complete security that can get physical support in the race and also go back and manage intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

20. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (6-5, 275 pounds)

Epenesa is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run. It has the length, speed, and intimidation factor to wear down opponents.

24. Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 lbs.)

Baun is an intelligent and motivated player who has great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

25. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (6-4, 216 lbs)

Higgins works the perimeter as a versatile and dangerous game creator who can be a force in the red zone. He posted 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His size and skill set are reminiscent of former Clemson catcher and current Chargers catcher Mike Williams.

26. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (6-1, 205 pounds)

Diggs offers a good combination of strength and speed on the field to go with his great body. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

29. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (6-5, 319 pounds)

Jones has excellent athletics for his size and plays tough and unforgiving. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

32. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (6-5, 266 pounds)

Gross-Matos is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme. He is a cutting edge conspirator who does not get enough credit for what he can do against the race.

33. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (6-1, 227 lbs.)

Shenault is a safe field stretcher that has a nice big play style after capture. He had 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in his final college season and stood out despite the general difficulties of his team.

34. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (6-0, 197 pounds)

Fulton has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. Other defensive running backs for the Tigers had more flare, but he can offer a stable substance to the NFL team without getting burned.

35. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (6-3, 290 pounds)

Blacklock has climbed a draw as teams have realized that he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

37. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (6-0, 193 pounds)

Johnson is an aggressive and physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter. If you can use your frame better for that purpose, it has true shutdown potential.

38. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (5-9, 209 lbs.)

Dobbins is ideal for an NFL zone scheme with its speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field. You will have to hold on better as a blocker to be a three-loss runner.

39. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (5-10, 226 lbs)

Taylor has great vision and exploded as a runner. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season. In three years for the Badgers, he logged 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 TD total.

40. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (5-9, 178 lbs.)

Hamler is a smart and smooth road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces, making him an ideal NFL slot receiver.

41. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (6-5, 262 pounds)

Lewis has had some injury issues and needs to hone some of his passing skills, but he has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

42. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (5-10, 203 pounds)

As expected, the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

43. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (6-3, 207 pounds)

Mims is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside.

45. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (6-4, 223 pounds)

Pittman is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough technician and a road racer than a great body working to stretch the field. That gives it high-end possession qualities.

46. ​​Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn (6-3, 303 pounds)

Davidson has climbed tables because more teams have realized that it can be a terror to rush the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

47. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri (6-4, 302 pounds)

Elliott plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running abilities with inside passes. It's a bit crude in the last area, but it can be a rushed force with more technical work.

48. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (6-2, 213 lbs.)

Delpit flies around the field, stops the run as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size for the job.

49. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame (6-4, 238 lbs.)

Claypool matches his size with great speed and explosion in the field. He's not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance, and his elite blocking skills make him an intriguing hybrid of tight end.

51. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (6-6, 311 pounds)

Davis is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

52. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (6-6, 311 pounds)

Cleveland has received more attention lately for its speed and agility. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection. His abilities are quite crude, but his advantage makes him quickly climb the tables.

53. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (6-6, 262 pounds)

Kmet is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can create mismatches either by working off-line or from the slot.

55. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (6-2, 265 pounds)

Weaver is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge as he jumps. He was an absolute beast on blue grass with 13.5 sacks in 14 games during his final college season.

56. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (5-9, 223 pounds)

Moss is shaping up to be a suitable compact NFL stem to get tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.

58. Cam Akers, RB, State of Florida (5-10, 217 lbs.)

Akers is a patient runner who follows his blocks well and shoots through holes. It has a good combination of power and explosiveness. He is ready to get in shape, but he also shows a second gear in the open field. Akers is also a capable receiver, giving him a potential for features in a zone scheme that can take advantage of his downsizing ability.

59. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State (6-3, 247 pounds)

Harrison's best qualities lie in how he flies upfield against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. His ability to grow and develop as a more viable hedge man has caused his recent rise.

60. Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (6-4, 314 pounds)

Biadasz comes directly from the Badgers' tradition of interior blocking (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his frame into pure power for the downhill game.

61. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma (6-2, 304 pounds)

Gallimore received more attention last season for the powerful hit he showed on the Sooners' inside line, flourishing in his senior year with four sacks. He backed him up with a strong Senior Bowl week, and his relentless practice can translate into the NFL.

62. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6-6, 231 lbs.)

Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to have an initial job in the NFL.

63. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (6-2, 202 pounds)

Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after finishing the season-ending left ankle surgery. It's a promising, good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.

64. Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C, LSU (6-3, 312 lbs.)

Cushenberry is a powerful career blocker that uses your hands and upper body well. It's consistent in pushing defenders out of the way and projecting a solid starter like the NFL.

65. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1, 217 lbs.)

Dugger dominated his competition at a small school with the kind of size, speed, strength, and explosiveness that would have made him stand out at any level. It can be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it makes it difficult against the run and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.

66. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse (6-3, 264 pounds)

Robinson has natural rushing skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. You need to refine the mental parts of your game and expand your repertoire of moves to take advantage of your great NFL production potential.

68. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (6-3, 257 lbs.)

Anae is a relentless pass runner who never misses a chance to hit the quarterback. His limitations in technique and agility make him a good fit as a final 4-3.

69. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (6-1, 222 pounds)

Hurts' toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and as he finished his career on Lincoln Riley's offense, he improved as a running back and passer on the field. Its winning qualities are hard to ignore, even with its need to improve its mechanics and overall fundamentals.

70. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A,amp;M (6-3,293 lbs)

Madubuike will not be mistaken for the giants in the post, but he has a great combination of power and speed. He uses his lower body to gain influence against the race.

71. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 lbs.)

Bryant is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems due to his good hands, toughness and speed at the end of the routes. It won't provide much early in his NFL career when it comes to online blocking, an area that is still a work in progress.

72. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida (6-3, 264 pounds)

Zuniga is a pure and explosive pass runner who shines due to his athleticism. He will have to be more consistent and productive in the NFL, probably as a 4-3 finish.

73. Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi (6-2, 188 pounds)

Dantzler is a good size and uses his hands and hips to be damaging to catchers on the field. He is at his best operating in the area.

74. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (6-3, 212 pounds)

Edwards projects himself as a receiver of physical possession that can dominate the area from short to intermediate. It is much better working inside than trying to win on longer routes outside.

75. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan (6-1, 245 lbs.)

Uche has obtained a more recent appeal than other pass riders because he also has some juice as a blitzer and can play as an outside linebacker to pass subpacks. It would fit better in a scheme where you can alternate between that situational position and the end.

76. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (6-5, 308 pounds)

Wanogho is a raw prospect who needs to work on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics. With a little more development and hard work, he has a high ceiling due to his rare physical abilities.

77. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (6-3, 221 lbs)

Chinn has been on the rise because it has become apparent that his size, speed, and athleticism translate into elite cover skills for the job, giving him free safety start potential and immediate subpackage appeal.

78. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245 pounds)

Hopkins conforms to the profile of a "moving,quot; tight end in the NFL. He is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and does not match when working in the middle of the field. Whoever wears it, however, must accept that it could never be a major asset as a blocker.

79. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 lbs.)

Johnson is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.

81. Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia (6-3, 337 pounds)

Kindley worked with Thomas to destroy the defensive linemen and pave the way for the Georgia game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.

82. Robert Hunt, G / C, Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5,332 pounds)

Hunt is a powerful running blocker with good athleticism to succeed while playing as a guard or right tackle.

83. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (6-2, £ 219)

Fromm's best attributes, intelligence, leadership qualities, and decision-making skills come from his experience. Where it falls short is his lack of an elite arm or other outstanding physical attributes.

84. Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU (6-5, 243 pounds)

Bryant has natural athleticism and intelligence built for New England aerial play and has the toughness and the will to become a race blocker.

85. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 315 pounds)

Muti has had some injury problems and needs to improve his technique with his hands and feet. On the surface, though, he has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.

86. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 196 lbs)

Hill is a good route racer with reliable hands, a technically solid receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some room inside.

87. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (6-5, 306 pounds)

Driscoll is being appreciated more for his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills to the point where more teams are doing well with him, needing to increase his weight and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.

88. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 215 pounds)

Jennings file under the "big slot,quot; possession type. He won't be a game-breaking player in the NFL, but he could become a trusted third-party on target for a long time.

89. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut (6-7,318 pounds)

Peart has attracted more teams with his size and fluid athleticism. If he can strengthen himself to increase the power aspects of his game, he has the potential to start at any point of tackle.

90. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (5-11, 193 pounds)

Pride showed off his athleticism and speed in the Combine to enter Day 3 consideration. He needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to take full advantage of those agility traits.

91. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida (6-3, 263 pounds)

Greenard is a savvy defender who knows how to use his athleticism to chase the quarterback and work quickly on the field against the run. Its well-rounded qualities make it attractive as a strong 4-3 rotary at worst.

92. John Simpson, G. Clemson (6-4, 321 pounds)

Simpson stands out for its strong and robust structure, making it a natural asset as a power blocker. Its underestimated mobility and technique suggest that it may be effective within a zone block scheme.

93. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (6-1, £ 189)

Hightower is a classic size speed flyer with pure field stretching skills. He needs to be more polished with his hands, routes and toughness so that those great plays constantly come to the NFL.

94. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (6-4, 267 pounds)

Taylor is a unique prospect because she is a runner of pure power. He has shown flashes of explosive blast, and some improvements with his movements, mobility, and instincts can make him a complete contributor.

95. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State (6-3, 306 lbs.)

Jackson is a unique prospect because it is a pure interior blocker that protects the passage. It has the framework and strength to thrive in the running game.

96. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John & # 39; s (6-6, 309 pounds)

Bartch, who excelled at Combine, has natural intelligence and athleticism. It has demonstrated more power and a refined technique to increase its stock through the entire preliminary evaluation process.

97. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (6-3, 231 lbs.

Dye is a little small but he is an intelligent, instinctive and active defender. Its biggest draw in the NFL is its coverage potential.

99. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (5-10,195 lbs)

Holmes' best traits are his toughness and speed for his size. Although he lacks top speed and coverage skills to play outside, he can have a long and solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short to intermediate routes.

100. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (6-6, 315 pounds)

Niang is a smart and athletic tackle whose size makes him a good asset to the running game working on the right side.

Contributing: Tadd Haislop