NFL Draft Highly Successful Ratings Underline Americans' Hunger for Sports Return

What were you doing on Thursday night?

Oh forget it, I know that.

You were one of the 15.7 million Americans who peered into men's caves, home offices, family rooms and, in the case of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the cruise ship that calls a yacht, to see the first "Virtual,quot; NFL Draft. on ABC, ESPN or NFL Network.

MORE: NFL Draft Ratings, Analysis for Round 1

That is a HUGE number. That's a little more than what ABC averaged last June for its NBA Finals broadcast. It's just short of what it was last year's Women's World Cup final and the Kentucky Derby attracted as a broadcast audience.

It's especially impressive when you consider that the only sports action included in the broadcast consisted of featured tapes by selected players, of games that were decided long ago. Nor was it a draft with a huge amount of suspense. Many of the players chosen in the first round were offensive tackles. It has been known for months that the Bengals would select the Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, that's an audience 37 percent larger than the year's draft, when the average was 11.1 million. It shows that there is a huge hunger for NFL programming in general, but in particular underscores how hungry fans of real live sports are.

MORE: TV coverage, schedule for Round II

There has been no consequence game played in the US. USA Since the St. John’s-Creighton game on March 12 at the Big East Tournament was abandoned at halftime. The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball championships that day; NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and NWSL have suspended or delayed their seasons.

There are no current plans to relaunch any of those leagues, although each of them has contemplated provisional concepts to resume competition.

The German Bundesliga currently plans to resume its season on May 9. The Spanish League is looking for a return for June. The PGA Tour is planning to host the Charles Schwab Challenge in Colonial from June 11-14, provided government officials approve. NASCAR could run in mid-May.

Whenever live sports return to our televisions, it is clear that there will be a large hungry audience waiting.