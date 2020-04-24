NFL Draft Broncos Day 1 Qualification: Post Sports Personnel Weigh In First Round

Mark Kiszla

Grade: A

Well duh. Rai-duhs were Rai-duhs, taking Henry Ruggs III to leave Jerry Jeudy, best draft WR, for Broncos at No. 15.

Sean Keeler's

Grade: A-

John Elway gets his man, and a potential Pro Bowler on it. Drew Lock has more toys right now than an Amazon warehouse.

Kyle newman

Grade: A

The Broncos were fortunate that Jeudy fell to them at number 15. Their ability to run en route and play with great skill provides an immediate spark for Drew Lock alongside Courtland Sutton's No. 1.

Joe Nguyen

Grade: A

Denver ranked 28th in passing yards last season and only two players had at least 500 receiving yards (Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant). Jeudy reinforces the Broncos airstrike and gives second-year QB Drew Lock another weapon to lean on.

Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

Grade: A

The Broncos need to score more points, period, for which general manager John Elway wasted little time adding Jeudy to a young core of skill position that is led by catcher Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant. Quarterback Drew Lock should be happy.

Matt Schubert

Grade: A

The Broncos probably started the day thinking they would be improving their offense with a top-tier wide receiver. Who could have imagined that they would do so with possibly the best receiver in the draft with the 15th pick? Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.