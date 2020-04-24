Neymar's mother kicks Toy Boy out of the mansion after learning he used to date men

Instagram

Nadine Goncalves, the mother of the Brazilian soccer player, made her romance with the 23-year-old public about four years after separating from Wagner Ribeiro, husband of 25 years.

NeymarHer mother ended her new romance with a toy boy. Less than two weeks after her relationship with Tiago Ramos became official, Nadine Goncalves expelled him from her mansion upon learning that she used to date men.

Multiple reports from Ramos's native Brazil alleged that the 23-year-old was dating various guys before being romantically involved with the 52-year-old mother of soccer player Paris-Saint-German. His exes were said to include athlete Mauro's personal chef as well as Brazilian actor / comedian. Carlinhos Maia.

In early April, Nadine launched an uproar on the Internet when she went public with the model, who is six years younger than Neymar himself. At that time, he posted a photo of them on his Instagram account and wrote in Spanish: "The unexplainable cannot be explained, you live it …" Along with the note, he took out a red heart emoji.

The snap itself saw Nadine standing face to face with her new adventure. Dressed in a dark dress and with her hair down, she clung to him while smiling from ear to ear. Tiago, on the other hand, rocked a gray top and a watch. He could be seen wrapping his hand around his waist.

Being a caring son, Neymar responded positively to his mother's post. "Be happy mom. I love you," he commented, and added a red heart emoji. However, O Dia journalist Fabia Oliveira stated that the other family members were against the romantic relationship due to their huge age gap.

Before dating Tiago, Nadine was married to Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years. She and Neymar's father quit smoking in 2016.

As for Tiago, he was said to be a Neymar fan long before dating Nadine. He once sent a message to the athlete in 2017 that said: "Neymar, you are fantastic, I do not know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you."

"I see you playing and I am very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together. I know that someday I will find you, because I am a dreamy child where I do it. Don't give up on my goals! Stay with God, very successful and happy. "