New Kids on the Block released a new music video and has cameos from Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Mark Wahlberg

And all for a good cause!
If you are like me, you are probably using music as a way to escape everything that is happening right now.
And one of the best decades for music offering the best escape has to be in the 90s!
Well today, one of the biggest acts of the 90s, New Kids on the Block, released their new song "House Party,quot; (which also features Boy II Men, Big Freedia, Naughty by Nature and Jordin Sparks) and it's a throwback, but very timely feel good bop!
In addition to featuring all the artists featured on the track …
… the video has cameos from a sleepy Ken Jeong.
Carrie Underwood dancing in her room (?).
Nicole Scherzinger, who also appears to be cleaning her plate room in the video.
And Mark Wahlberg, who sadly didn't discover any of his Marky Mark and Funky Bunch dance moves (a missed opportunity, actually).
Best of all, all of the song's net proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, which is helping to provide help during this pandemic.
According to Donnie Wahlberg, who wrote the song, he wanted to create a song that was stimulating and helpful to people, saying:
I was inspired. People need to entertain themselves, feel light, be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day, we will. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is return in the best way that we know how to do it.
Now if you're like me, all this news will probably have you ready to play "Step by Step,quot; on repeat right now!
