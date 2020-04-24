New Kids on the Block released a new music video and has cameos from Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Mark Wahlberg

According to Donnie Wahlberg, who wrote the song, he wanted to create a song that was stimulating and helpful to people, saying:

I was inspired. People need to entertain themselves, feel light, be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day, we will. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is return in the best way that we know how to do it.