New Hope for Children with Aortic Valve Disorders – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD – When Claudia and Tom Yore talked about having a third child, the deciding factor came from Claudia, who said, "Let's do it. He is going to be our third easy one."

This is not how it developed, and that's fine. Today they know that easy is not always better. Oliver was born with an aortic valve problem and spent four and a half months in the hospital. His heart was expected to subside, and he was shortlisted for a heart transplant at birth. No donor heart was available, but it survived.

"It has been a challenge for our family, but it has brought us all together. It is a connector," says Claudia. "He is like a magnet with good energy. Everyone gravitates towards him."

Tom remembers a trip they made to Mexico as a family. On the last day, they were walking through the complex, and almost everyone who passed greeted Oliver. "That's who he is," he says.

Not only did Oliver's heart continue to beat as a baby, toddler, and even a preschool-age boy, but it continued for 11 years until he finally showed serious signs of failure last May.

"This boy has been slowly suffering from heart failure, but he has been doing anything and everything," says his mother, Claudia. "We never saw him as a sick child. We didn't know how it went on, but I did. He surprised everyone, including his doctors.

It is as if Oliver is waiting for something new and better to come. Ask almost every cardiologist in the country what are the options for aortic valve replacement, and they will probably say a manufactured mechanical valve or a tissue valve created from a pig or a cow. Hardly anyone knows about the third, most promising, option of creating a new aortic valve from the patient's own tissue, called the Ozaki procedure in honor of its creator, Shigeo Ozaki, MD, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Ohashi Medical Center in the University of Toho in Tokyo.

The family spoke to Stanford Children's & # 39; s Health pediatric cardiologist, Beth Kaufman, MD, about their options. Traditional valve replacements come with the price of foreign material placed in the heart [risk of rejection] and medications, such as blood thinners.

"We didn't like the idea of ​​blood thinners because they would rule out contact sports," says Tom. "Oliver is a great athlete, he always has a ball in his hand."

Dr. Kaufman assembled a multidisciplinary team of heart experts, including the Advanced Pediatric Advanced Heart Therapy program, also known as the Heart Failure Team, to determine the best next step for Oliver. It was then that Katsuhide Maeda, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon, suggested trying the little-known Ozaki procedure.

"I arranged for Dr. Ozaki to come from Japan and perform the surgery on me," says Dr. Maeda. "It was a wonderful opportunity to provide the best treatment options for our patients here at Stanford Children’s Health."

Ozaki's procedure would repair Oliver's faulty aortic valve, located at the outlet of the left ventricle, the heart's largest pumping chamber. Complicated surgery is quite rare in adults and almost unknown in children. Only a few children on the west coast have undergone the procedure, including Oliver.

"We are very grateful that Stanford Children’s Health has given us this remarkable opportunity," says Claudia. “When we investigated it, we found no information, which was quite stressful. But we had confidence in Dr. Maeda. "

During surgery, Dr. Maeda cut a piece of Oliver's pericardium, the fibrous membrane that surrounds his heart that is not essential for cardiac function. The diseased aortic valve leaflets were then removed. After taking accurate measurements, he cut and created three leaflets for a new pericardial heart valve and carefully stitched them in place. The surgery took approximately four hours.

Recovery was incredibly fast. In 12 hours he was sitting, talking and being his lively self, "says Claudia." He is now six weeks old and is already running, playing tennis, playing basketball and fighting with Chief, our dog he calls his best friend. "

Today, Oliver's aortic valve is working close to normal, the best that has worked. Before surgery, he was experiencing 30 percent blood flow to the heart.

Now, the return flow has dropped to around 5 percent, an average rate. Her parents are delighted that the Ozaki method allows for more normal blood flow and less chance of blood clots and risk of stroke than traditional aortic valve replacements.

Furthermore, Oliver will not outgrow his new valve as his natural tissue allows for continuous growth and movement at the base of the aorta. Since the procedure is quite novel, your doctors will have to wait and see how long your new valve will last, but they expect it to last at least 10 years.

Since Oliver's surgery, Dr. Maeda has performed several more. He is likely the only cardiothoracic surgeon in the western half of the United States to be trained by Dr. Ozaki himself, and one of the few to offer surgery to pediatric patients on the west coast.

"Now that we know it's an option for children with aortic valve disease, we wonder if we can apply it to other valves," says Dr. Maeda.

The Yore family of Los Gatos has made the trip to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital more than 200 times, always with concern. Now they have a new feeling to get used to: hope.

“Every time we went to the hospital, we prepared for heart failure. Now, we can hear about the healing and the possibilities, "says Tom." Our world has been opened. "