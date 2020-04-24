New boys on the block team up with Boyz II singles with coronavirus

WENN

To raise funds for the No Kid Hungry charity campaign, the iconic boyband has also partnered with Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia and Naughty by Nature in the dance anthem titled & # 39; House Party & # 39 ;.

New kids on the block I have recruited Boyz II Men for the new dance hymn "House Party" to benefit the coronavirus relief efforts.

The iconic boy band teamed up with the legendary R&B group on the track, along with Jordin Sparks, Big freedia and Naughty by nature, to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a charity campaign launched by officials of the Share Our Strength organization to provide assistance to those negatively affected by COVID-19.

"I was inspired. People need to be entertained, feel light, be happy," said New Kids on the Block. Donnie Wahlberg Said of the song in a press release. "If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day, we will. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is pay back in the best way we know how. "

Donnie's brother Mark Wahlberg and country singer Carrie Underwood they are among the other famous stars featured in the "House Party" music video.

New Kids on the Block has also auctioned a tour package to help with pandemic relief, with offers open until May 8. Fans can bid at: https://one.bidpal.net/nkotb/welcome.