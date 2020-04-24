NeNe Leakes' video featuring a young woman doing her Challenge Hunni Challenge ’sparks an unpleasant debate among fans

NeNe Leakes released a new song not too long ago that managed to impress fans a lot. It's called "Come and Get This Hunni,quot; and ever since, she launched a challenge called Hunni for her fans.

People have been sending him all sorts of videos, and they were also happy to learn that NeNe partnered with The Shade Room, which gives people $ 500 prizes for their videos.

This is one of the videos that impressed NeNe lately and shared it on his social media account.

‘Go baby … Come get this Hunni” available EVERYWHERE! WE SEND $ 500 APPS IN CASH ALL DAY! Sponsored by @theshaderoom So who's next? ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS download the song for $ 1, smile, have fun, follow the routine or make it yours and challenge your friends. Have good lighting and make sure the music is loud enough. Use hashtags👉🏾 #getthishunni #hunnichallenge and I'll find you. Even if you don't win a cash prize, you'll still get a little sparkle in one hit! Issabop #issabanger #thethreat #hbic #Stoppable Link in my bio, "NeNe captioned her post.

People praised the girl in the comments, extolling her movements and especially her facial expressions.

One follower said, "Everyone is going to complain that an Asian girl is stealing her culture, or they keep it only for the 'vanilla' girl," and this comment sparked many reactions.

Someone else posted: ‘People who say something like that need to relax. When you mention it, you make me look askance because it's like you're trying to start something. "

One commenter wrote: "He DIDN'T STOLE ANYTHING he LIKES 12 1 and he is dancing, please GO to somewhere where he keeps spreading hate, racism will never die and it is for us, not for them, start with us ! " And another follower said, 'You really don't know what constitutes cultural appropriation? Some people want to be oppressed SO badly. "

In other news, NeNe posted a photo on her social media account in which she appears to flaunt her natural face without any makeup. Fans are surprised to see her like this, but they love her look.



