Nebraska Outdoor Outlet Mall plans to reopen before the peak of the state's coronavirus cases – Up News Info Tampa

– Despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases in Nebraska, owners of a major open-air shopping center near Omaha plan to become one of the first shopping centers in the entire country to reopen entirely.

In a flyer distributed to retailers Tuesday, Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna said the "soft opening,quot; on April 24 is a presentation of recently remodeled restaurants and outdoor spaces.

Nebraska Crossing said it would gradually move to a large formal reopening in May, according to the owner.

The flyer says the outdoor mall has extensive cleaning practices, which include taking employee temperatures and having them wear masks and protective gloves.

Nebraska Crossing Outlets owner plans to reopen mall this month amid pandemic: https://t.co/m89v2rEIc2 pic.twitter.com/CmBAcklZiL – Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) April 14, 2020

"We are looking for the great opportunity to establish some best practices and help our retailers open their portfolios across the country," owner Rod Yates told the Omaha World-Herald.

But the Nebraska Hospital Association, which represents 93 hospitals, said the measure "poses serious health risks to all Nebraskans."

"It is simply irresponsible for a nonessential retailer to open its doors to the public amid a pandemic," CNS President Laura J. Redoutey said in a statement Tuesday.

Nebraska is one of seven states in the United States that does not have an official order to stay home, urging citizens to practice social distancing guidelines without making them mandatory.

Nebraska Crossing announced plans to reopen later this month on Tuesday. Today, Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director, said she is disappointed with the mall's plans to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/8CSXrhL4Mn – KMTV 3 News Now (@ 3NewsNowOmaha) April 15, 2020

As of Wednesday, the state has documented more than 950 coronavirus cases and 21 COVID-19 related deaths. The state peak is expected around May 2, eight days after the mall's reopening.

Governor Pete Ricketts, who has issued several measures that forced many companies to close, said Tuesday that the mall and other stores can open as long as they follow orders for social distancing.

"If companies are looking to prepare for some point in the future when those restrictions are loosened, that's fine, but anyone who is operating should still follow all the guidelines," he said.