NBCUniversal Adapts to COVID-19 with "One Industry" Virtual Event in Starting Slot – Up News Info

Adjusting along with the rest of the industry to COVID-19, NBCUniversal has scheduled a virtual event for advertisers on May 11, the same date it had reserved for its annual performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Dubbed "An Industry Update," the event will take place via video conference and executive commentary, as well as a "State of the Market Conversation" with a question-and-answer period. The company officially canceled May 11 in advance in mid-March, as soon as it became clear that the pandemic had arrived.

An NBCU spokesperson emphasized that the event is not a replacement for the initial program, adding that it is "open to all: marketers, agencies, technology providers, trade bodies, the press and more. We will share the state of the market, We will provide developments on One Platform, introduce new offerings, and more. ”

The broader ritual of ad sales has already had to be rethought, according to participants and observers alike. It is based on a calendar year approach, one that made sense during the era of the three networks when new car models arriving each fall drove decision-making about the annual television season, but not so much in today's world to order. Instead of an advance from September to May, an advance of a calendar year seems increasingly feasible, especially given the currently suspended programming status, with no sports and no tarnishing production.

Advertising spending has begun to fade in recent weeks due to a shortage of live programming to watch, even though ratings across the dial have increased. A recent study by eMarketer estimated the toll at $ 12 billion, a large part of the $ 70 billion annually. WarnerMedia reported a 24% decline in advertising revenue as part of AT & T's first-quarter earnings release this week, and that reflected only the initial weeks of the pandemic's closure. The second quarter of the year, April through June, is likely to be even worse. When asked about his perspective on the current quarter, Michael Roth, CEO of major advertising agency Interpublic, said this week that "it won't be pretty." … Put the helmet on.

As end-of-the-world prophecies circulate, Interpublic managed to post solid gains this week, and its shares have posted gains as it is believed in some quarters that ad spending will return. If the country's companies begin to reopen in May, June, and beyond, their revenues may return, and in turn, marketing will continue. The future of sports, with billions of dollars in the balance, remains a great unknown.

For NBCU, it not only has a set of digital networks and platforms to promote media buyers, but it recently launched Peacock. The streaming service, which will have free and subscription levels with advertising, is designed to help NBCU and Comcast take advantage of the biggest change in viewing towards streaming. It launched on April 15 on Comcast platforms and will expand in July.