NBC Shifts ‘Council of Dads’ and ‘Blindspot’ Timeslots to make way for ‘Parks and Recreation’ Special – Up News Info

NBC has made some programming moves to accommodate the Parks and Recreation COVID-19 special benefit, airing at 8:30 pm on April 30.

Dads advice, which was scheduled to air its second episode at 8 p.m., will air at 10 p.m. ET / PT on Thursday, April 30. It will be preceded at 9 pm ET / PT with an encore of the pilot episode.

Dads Advice had its series premiere on March 24 after the season finale of We areHe then returned to banking until his scheduled return on April 30. Going forward, the series will air at 8 PM on Thursdays, beginning May 7.

Blind point It will now premiere its fifth and final season on Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. and will continue at that time. It was originally slated to debut its final season 5 at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The network has yet to announce what the 8 pm schedule on Thursday will cover, but it is likely some kind of Parks and Recreation-Related content.

As we reported yesterday, the cast of the iconic NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation meets Thursday, April 30 for a one-time half-hour special to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.