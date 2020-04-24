National Guard deploys to various Los Angeles nursing homes with outbreaks of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– National Guard teams have been deployed to at least four nursing homes in the Los Angeles metropolitan area that have had outbreaks of coronavirus, according to a report Thursday.

According to the Pasadena Star-News, eight National Guard members were deployed to the Brighton Care Center in Pasadena, the Gardena Convalescent Center, the Hollywood Premier Healthcare Center in East Hollywood, and the Alcott Rehabilitation Center in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the latest numbers from the California Department of Public Health website:

The Brighton Care Center has at least 43 cases among residents and another 20 among staff.

Hollywood Premier has 29 residents and 25 staff.

Gardena has 33 among residents and 18 among staff.

Alcott has fewer than 11 cases on staff.

There are 26 Los Angeles County nursing homes reporting at least 20 cases among residents, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported Thursday. It is unclear how DPH decided which nursing homes to deploy the National Guard to, Pasadena-Star reports.

There are 3,343 cases of coronavirus in 286 institutional settings throughout Los Angeles County, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, prisons, jails, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and support centers.

310 residents in institutional settings have died of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, most of whom resided in nursing homes. That represents 39 percent of all coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County so far.

As of Thursday, there were 17,508 coronavirus cases and 797 deaths across the county from the disease.