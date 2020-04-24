NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena Creates a Prototype Ventilator to Treat Coronavirus Patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – With each state battling for fans, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena announced Thursday that it has invented a prototype fan that can easily be mass-produced.

The fan, which took 37 days to create, has already passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York and is expected to obtain emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The ventilator was specifically designed to treat patients with COVID-19 and is only 80 parts, a fraction of what normal ventilators use, and it should cost a tenth of what hospitals currently pay.

The JPL associate director said it was inspiring to see the engineers use their space science skills to save lives.

