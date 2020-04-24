NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena Creates a Prototype Ventilator to Treat Coronavirus Patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With each state battling for fans, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena announced Thursday that it has invented a prototype fan that can easily be mass-produced.

The fan, which took 37 days to create, has already passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York and is expected to obtain emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

RELATED: LA County Registers 1,000 Coronavirus Cases for Fourth Day in a Row

The ventilator was specifically designed to treat patients with COVID-19 and is only 80 parts, a fraction of what normal ventilators use, and it should cost a tenth of what hospitals currently pay.

The JPL associate director said it was inspiring to see the engineers use their space science skills to save lives.