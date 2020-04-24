MPTF seeks matching funds of $ 250,000 promised by the John Wells family for PPE, food and supplies for nursing home caregivers – Up News Info

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is seeking matching contributions to double the $ 250,000 pledged by the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation to help defray the cost of PPE and food for caregivers at their specialized nursing home in Woodland Hills, where six residents have died from COVID -19. Several caregivers have also contracted the virus, although none have died. Donations will also go towards the general maintenance of the facility's coronavirus care unit.

John Wells, Emmy-winning writer and producer ER and The west wing, is a member of the MPTF Board of Governors and a former president of WGA West. "We have to come together to overcome these difficult times and show that we are a community that cares about our coworkers!" he said in a statement.

Robert Jensen, managing director of materials at the MPTF, made a passionate appeal to the industry today for help. “If I were to say something to people who care about MPTF, it would be saying that we need your help; We need your donations. This disaster is monumental. But he is no bigger than us, if we all contribute. "

In a mass email to supporters, Jensen wrote: “Months ago, when this was all just a whisper, before quarantines and before the general public walked around in face masks, we decided to build an isolation wing on our campus. . Just in case. It was done urgently and was expensive. That decision turned out to be more prophetic than we could have known. 17 of our residents have been treated there. And it's been a new world every day since then: new protocols, new systems, more layers of protective gear, additional staff with paid bonuses. Needs keep coming, prices keep going up, and bills are more substantial with each passing week. ”

He provided these as examples of how costly it is to keep the facility running:

A disposable long-sleeved gown: $ 3-10.25 / per

One gallon of hand sanitizer: $ 150 / per

A box of disposable masks: $ 50 / per

Iso wing entry: disposable gown, boot covers, gloves, head cover, N-95 mask and mask for entry to each patient's room: 12x / day, per patient, $ 8.25 each entry: $ 1,386 / day

Iso wing setup: air system installations, plumbing, electrical, inventory supplies, computers, WiFi, telephones, medical equipment, bed rental: $ 96,000

250 meals a day for employees only: $ 7 / per

"Line by line, it may not seem like much," he wrote, "but when you take these simple numbers and multiply them by need and what's at stake, it's unlike anything I've ever experienced."