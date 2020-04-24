MPTF Retirement Community Staff Goes Creative in Keeping Seniors Connected Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– MPTF Channel 22 is a small television station run by some of the biggest names in film and television, seniors in the entertainment industry living in the retired community of the Film and Television Fund in Woodland Hills.

"Our residents tell us, 'I have never been busier in my life,'" said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher. "And that is music to our ears, because it means they are not sitting in their cabins watching television."

But due to the coronavirus quarantine, socially powered shows like writing workshops, the campus television station, and even dining together have been halted. Social distancing is taken seriously in the nursing home, where three residents have died after contracting the disease, family members are not even allowed to visit.

"They want to know about the outside world," said Beitcher.

MPTF has found a way to broadcast five hours of live entertainment three days a week to its quarantined residents through Zoom and CCTV.

Residents can participate in live yoga and request live music from a pianist through Zoom during a Happy Hour performance. They are reading stories they have written for the campus newspaper and enjoying recorded messages and emails from community presentations.

"We are ready for you to send your message and to make sure that the residents here know that you care," said Jennifer Clymer, director of media for MPTF. "Because they care about you."

You can find more information on how to send digital video messages on the MPTF website.