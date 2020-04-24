Most Americans are now afraid to shop inside grocery stores – Up News Info Tampa

According to a new report, 60 percent of American consumers are now "afraid,quot; of shopping at a grocery store due to the coronavirus.

C + R Research recently surveyed more than 2,000 consumers to find out if Americans have changed their grocery shopping habits because of COVID-19.

It found that 60 percent feel panic or anxiety when shopping. 45 percent disinfect the food they bring home.

More than a third of shoppers said more should be done to protect consumers from COVID-19, and half said grocery stores must do more to adequately protect their employees.

46 percent of grocery shoppers said the pandemic led them to buy items in bulk, although 89 percent believe that limits should be placed on items.

73 percent of respondents are actually buying less in person, and when they go out, they tend to go more in the morning than at night.

Before the pandemic, consumers made 2.3 weekly trips to the supermarket. Now, they average just one trip per week.

Not surprisingly, grocery home deliveries have more than tripled.

The C + R survey also found that consumers spend an average of $ 25 more on groceries per week during the pandemic. And nearly half of respondents said their use of restaurants, meal kits, or grocery delivery services has increased.