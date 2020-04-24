‘Mission Impossible 7’ Opening in the run-up to Thanksgiving 2021; Paramount release date changes – Up News Info

Paramount has just made a number of changes to the release date of 2021 and 2022:

TOMORROW'S WAR, formerly UNSTABLE, now July 23, 2021 (width).

PAW PATROL will open August 20, 2021 (width).

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7, previously scheduled for July 23, 2021 (width), now November 19, 2021 (width).

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS, previously scheduled for November 19, 2021 (width), now May 27, 2022 (width).

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8, previously scheduled for August 5, 2022 (width), now November 4, 2022 (width).

SPELL OUT, previously scheduled for August 28, 2020 (wide), now UNSTABLE