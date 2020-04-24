Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Tim Walz orders Minnesota schools closed for the rest of the year – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP / Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz ordered Thursday that Minnesota schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Walz, who was a former teacher, calls it "a heartbreaking decision." The Democratic governor says he feels sorry for all the students who will miss their graduations, tournaments, and end-of-year celebrations. But Walz says the health and safety of Minnesotans is his top priority, so distance learning will continue until the end of this school year.

“While I recognize that distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is central to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota families. We will continue to look for ways to improve the current system and better support our children, ”Walz said in a statement.

State officials say they are concerned that students maintain academic standards during extreme school disruptions. Looking at it closely. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 23, 2020

The governor closed public and charter schools just over a month ago and ordered them to switch to distance education, which affects nearly 900,000 students and their families. His order was due to expire next Thursday, but he had said in the past few days that he would likely extend the closure for the remainder of the school year.

"Distance learning has created new challenges for all of us, but especially for students of color, Native Americans, Greater Minnesota students, students with disabilities and low-income families, among others," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Students miss their friends and their routines, and families have a hard time working while helping their young learners. We can and must do more to ensure that each child receives the education he deserves and we will always put the safety and well-being of our families first. ”

The Minnesota death toll from COVID-19 reached 200 on Thursday, the state health department reported. 21 new deaths were reported, the highest number of deaths in a day from the pandemic, exceeding the previous daily high of 19 reported on Wednesday. The department also reported 221 new confirmed cases, another one-day high, bringing the Minnesota total to 2,942.

