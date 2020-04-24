Minnesota Coronavirus: Essentia Health Expands Test Criteria for COVID-19 – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Essentia Health has expanded its testing criteria to include all patients showing symptoms of COVID-19, with immediate effect.

Previously, testing was limited to specific groups of people, such as first responders, healthcare workers, patients over 65, and those with underlying health conditions. But that will change as Governor Walz asks health care providers to increase the capacity of up to 20,000 tests per day across the state.

You can click here for a list of current Essential Health testing sites. These sites are only for patients who first received a medical order for the test through an electronic visit or the COVID-19 hotline at (833) 494-0836.