Millions of Californians apply for unemployment; Terrible predictions of what's to come – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – At least 3.2 million Californians have applied for unemployment since the coronvirus outbreak began with about one in six American workers losing their jobs in the past five weeks.

During his daily coronavirus update on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom made the grim job announcement about the state's economic status in the wake of a nonessential trade shutdown.

The food service industry has been particularly devastated with restaurants and cafes closing throughout the Bay Area and thousands of workers fired or laid off.

KPIX 5 Better Together Jobs Section

"Last week, $ 2 billion in unemployment insurance claims was dispersed in just one week," the governor said.

By some estimates, one in six Californians was now out of work. The trend was repeated throughout the county. Federal labor officials announced that more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week.

Approximately 26 million people across the country have applied for unemployment aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Like California, about one in six American workers has lost their jobs in the past five weeks, by far the worst series of layoffs on record. That's more than the number of people living in the 10 largest cities in the US. USA Combined.

Economists have predicted that the unemployment rate for April could reach 20%.

“It shows devastation and massive job losses continue. They haven't stopped, "said labor and employment attorney Michael Bernick of the Duane Morris Law Firm and former director of the California Department of Employment Development.

Amir Davallou, a construction worker who has been unemployed since mid-March, says he has received no benefits due to a backlog of claims processed by the EDD.

"My wife and I are not even going to buy anything," said Davallou. "The numbers keep going up. It will not be less. If the backlog is now let's say 100,000 today, tomorrow will be more and more. "

The more than 530,000 new unemployment claims in California this week show the continued collapse of the economy for small and large businesses. EDD said the unemployment claim number is an increase of more than 1,000 percent compared to the same period last year.

"In terms of the unemployment rate, we are already above the 12.8 percent rate we saw during the Great Recession. We are now in uncharted territory, "Bernick said." As long as this shutdown continues until we begin to open up the economy, we will continue to see these kinds of job losses. "

Starting next Tuesday, independent contractors will be able to apply for unemployment. Some economists predict that this will significantly increase the number of new claims.