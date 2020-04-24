Mick Jagger responds to Paul McCartney's claim that the Beatles are better than the Rolling Stones

WENN

Jagger laughs at McCartney's claims that the Fab Four are superior to the Stones, and insists that there is no competition because each has its own appeal.

Mick jagger have fun every time Paul MCCARTNEY insist The Beatles they were better than The Rolling Stones Because he is adamant there is no comparison.

The old question is one that has entertained music fans for decades, and McCartney recently rekindled the debate by claiming that the Fab Four's broader appeal made them the top group.

"(The Stones) are rooted in the blues," hit maker "Hey Jude" recently told Americans. Howard Stern. "When they write things, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influence. There are many differences, and I love the Stones, but I'm with you: The Beatles were better."

Jagger was asked what he thought about his old friend's comments during a new appearance on Zane LoweIt's the Apple Music show, and he couldn't help but laugh at the comments.

"That's a lot of fun," replied the singer. "It is a love. Obviously there is no competition."

Jagger went on to explain what he believes to be the main differences between the two iconic brands. "The Rolling Stones is a great concert band in other decades and other areas, when the Beatles never toured the arena, (or) Madison Square Garden (in New York) with a decent sound system," he said. "They broke up before that business started, the real touring business."

"We started doing stadium concerts in the 1970s and (still) do it now," Jagger continued. "That is the real big difference between these two bands: one band is incredibly lucky still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist."

The Beatles left him in 1970 as McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starrand George Harrison They all embarked on solo races, while the Stones continued to put on sold-out shows around the world.

His current trip, the No Filter Tour, has been suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis, but Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Woodand Charlie Watts They remained busy while isolated, debuting "Living in a Ghost Town," their first original song since 2012's "Doom and Gloom," on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

They also participated in "One world: together at home"broadcast, in which they performed" You can't always get what you want. "