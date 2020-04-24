Michigan State, Wayne State, Michigan face refund claims due to closings – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Michigan State, Wayne State, Michigan face refund claims due to closings –...

Michigan State, Wayne State, Michigan face refund claims due to closings

Matilda Coleman
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Three Michigan universities face lawsuits after closing early due to the coronavirus. Michigan State, Wayne State University, and The University of Michigan face lawsuits by students demanding reimbursement for unused resources on campus.

Wayne State says its unlikely classes will resume in person next semester.

Michigan State is planning online classes in the fall, and the University of Michigan says it expects the body of its campus to return.

