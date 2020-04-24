Michigan state releases coronavirus statistics among hospitals – Up News Info Detroit

The State of Michigan has released COVID-19 data from hospitals across the state. From an MLive article, this is intended to provide decision makers with data on which hospitals are handling the most COVID-19 cases, and how much PPE is available for how many days.

When it comes to hospital capacity, Trinity Health, with locations close to Ann Arbor and Muskegon, have the highest capacity with 89% bed occupancy. Number two is Hurley Medical Center in Flint with 87%, and Detroit Medical Center is number three with 81%.

(Data reported on some of the medical systems are among their locations across the state. These will be marked with an asterisk *).

Trinidad * – 89%

Detroit Medical Center: 81%

Michigan Medicine * – 68%

Henry Ford Health System * – 66%

Prime Health * – 66%

Ascension Health * – 64%

McLaren * – 64%

Beaumont * – 57%

ProMedica * – 57%

Metro * – 43%

Straith Hospital – 38%

Pontiac General Hospital – 20%

When it comes to N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, shields, and gloves, the state reported that many had more than 21 days of supplies.

However, Kalkaska Memorial Health Care tops the list in shortage of PPE. Not having enough N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, shields, and gloves to last the week.

Hurley Medical Center, a healthcare system reports 0 to 6 days of masks and surgical gowns.

Beaumont Health reports 0-6 days of surgical masks and 7-14 days of surgical gowns.

Deckerville Community Hospital in Michigan thumb and Bronson Healthcare with locations in West Michigan report 0 to 6 days on surgical masks.

As reported by Mlive, other stats like fans may be added in the future. These data they say will be updated on Monday and Thursday. As of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Michigan's total deaths from COVID-19 are 2,977 people.

Other COIVID-19 data reported in SE Michigan **

(** As reported in the following regions: Region 2S: Detroit and Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Region 2N: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties).

There have been 443 discharges from the Emergency Department, 900 people in critical care, 793 in ventilators and 2,514 people in hospital care. **

Total number of beds available: 12,525

Hospital beds – 11,513

Hospitalized patient occupation – 7,401

ICU beds – 1,791

Total negative pressure isolation – 905

Negative pressure isolation available – 235

Total mechanical fans – 2041

Fans Available – 1,060

To take advantage of. Operating rooms – 134

To take advantage of. MedSurg – 1,590

To take advantage of. Burn Care – 17

Total capacity of the morgue – 892

Morgue Availability – 401

