Michelle Visage To Front Lockdown Show "How's your head, Hun?" For the BBC – Up News Info

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race star Michelle Visage will leave cameras at her Los Angeles home for a series of BBC lockdowns asking How's your head, Hun?.

World Of Wonder will perform the eight-part series for the British broadcaster BBC Three's youth service, and has manipulated cameras around Visage's home and recruited her family to help her with filming.

The eight-part series will be framed around a weekly family progress report, which will map out your efforts to keep yourself busy, including Visage's kitchen, rearranging her wardrobe, and training her newly adopted dog.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “Michelle is one of our favorites and her humor, heart and humiliations are always welcome on BBC Three. We can't wait to look out the window to see his life locked up, and we hope this series offers a slight relief for everyone. "

Executive producers are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and Nelson. It was commissioned by Campbell, Kate Phillips, and Ruby Kuraishe. How's your head, Hun? It will be Visage's second solo project for BBC Three after the channel commissioned the chat program Michelle Visage: Take off your ass in February.