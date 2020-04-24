MGM cuts 7% of staff following pandemic of COVID-19, United Artists Furloughs Third Staff – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that MGM has cut 7% of its 750-member staff, through 50 jobs, in all departments, including scripted and unscripted TV and feature film.

Meanwhile, the distribution joint venture with Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, has suspended a third of its marketing and distribution staff.

Below is a note for MGM staff:



April 24, 2020

Dear team,

We are writing today to provide an update on MGM's response to COVID-19 and the steps we are taking to address the current challenges facing our industry and ensure the continued strength of our company. Our priority remains the health and wellness of employees, talent and critical support staff who together produce and distribute MGM's exceptional content.

While MGM remains in a generally strong position, extraordinary events related to the global pandemic have impacted our entire industry, with virtually all global productions currently on hold and movie releases delayed. The hardest part of this situation from a business perspective, as you can imagine, is that we don't know when it will change.

Faced with these global economic and commercial challenges in the industry, we have taken certain actions to mitigate the current financial impact on our business and ensure that MGM is well positioned for the future. To that end, we are reconfiguring certain divisions of the studio to allow MGM to operate more effectively in a changing media landscape, both during this pandemic and beyond. Unfortunately, these changes require some permanent reductions in our workforce. All affected employees have been notified.

MGM's senior management team has made voluntary pay reductions in all divisions of the company.

Please note that we do not make these decisions lightly. We are deeply grateful to our friends and colleagues for their contributions to the study and we are working to support them in this transition.

We remain committed to facing these challenging circumstances together and we are confident that MGM will emerge stronger on the other side. Our content is working extremely well, and our library, one of the largest in Hollywood, is as valuable and productive as ever in the US. USA As abroad. MGM will continue to operate our business for long-term success.

Thank you to all members of the MGM family during this ever-changing situation and to all those who continue to successfully manage our global operations in incredibly difficult conditions.

Stay safe and well

MGM Leadership