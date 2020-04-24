Messaging rooms are Facebook's answer to Zoom – BGR

Messenger Room is Facebook's response to the popular Zoom video chat application, which experienced increased usage during the coronavirus health crisis.

Zoom has come under a lot of criticism lately due to various privacy and security issues that the company promised to fix, but that did not affect its popularity.

The first Messenger Room screenshots appeared online, but it's unclear when the app will launch.

The only way to limit the spread of the new coronavirus is to adhere to a specific set of rules. You should wash your hands frequently and disinfect surfaces, and you should reduce contact with other people. Even then, it is recommended to wear a face mask of some kind and use disinfectant when you are in public. These severe measures of social distancing have cost millions of people their jobs. Others are luckier and can work or go to school from home.

The Internet, combined with video calling and instant messaging applications, makes it much more comfortable to work or study from home. Apps like Zoom are killing it right now, despite the many privacy and security concerns that were uncovered in the past few weeks. As expected, if an app that has a social component becomes popular for some reason, Facebook will be there to try to replicate its features and success. And Facebook is doing just that with Zoom, as it ranks its own competitor for the popular video calling app.

To be fair, it's not just Facebook that is beefing up its video calling feature. Google renamed Hangouts for G Suite customers to meet and released some features that were first made available to Zoom. Facebook's WhatsApp is expected to double the number of people admitted to the same video call to eight, in response to the huge demand for video chat applications during the pandemic. So it makes sense for Facebook to develop an app similar to Zoom within its popular Messenger chat app. After all, Facebook noticed a significant increase in video calling activity in the early days of the pandemic, and that kind of demand won't be going away anytime soon.

Called Messenger Rooms, the Facebook Zoom alternative will be available within the independent Messenger application for Windows and Mac. Italian blog AggiornamentiLumia It was the first to share screenshots of the feature before Facebook announced the official launch of Messenger Rooms.

As the name implies, the function will allow you to create rooms to talk to friends. Once a room is created, you can add up to 50 people, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or not. Anyone with a Facebook account can use it to sign in to Messenger. Otherwise, you will need the link to the room, which can be used in a browser.

The Rooms application will allow you to enable and disable video streaming, just like in Zoom or Meet, and share the screen of your PC or mobile device. Soon, Facebook will add Rooms functionality to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal devices as well.

Facebook explained the privacy and security features built into Messenger Rooms in a separate ad, as well as the data it collects from its room activities:

Regardless of whether you use Rooms through your Facebook account or join as a guest, we don't see or hear your audio or video calls. When you join a room through Facebook or Messenger, participants of calls you are not friends with on Facebook will be able to see and hear what you say or share in the room, but they will not get more access to your profile or information on other parts of Facebook. They will only be able to see information that they could otherwise have seen, such as their name and the public information of their Facebook profile, what they have published publicly or the content of a group that both have joined. (…) As with other parts of Facebook, we collect data from Rooms regardless of whether you joined through one of our apps or without logging into an account. The main objective of this data is to provide the service and improve the product experience. However, as with other Messenger features, Rooms' audio and video will not be used to report ads. And we don't show ads in the rooms.

Messaging rooms, however, are not end-to-end encrypted, Facebook explains as well. Instead, it is encrypted only in transit from your device to Facebook's servers.

