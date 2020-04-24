Meryl Allison Winn Scotch’s Novel ‘Time of My Life’ Poster Options under Sony Deal – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that the producer Meryl Poster has opted for the rights to the Broadway Books novel Time of my life by Allison Winn Scotch under her new deal at Columbia Pictures, which focuses on projects led by women.

Time of my life she follows a disgruntled stay-at-home mother who woke up seven years earlier and has a second chance to relive the choices she made and tries to discover if changing her past can change her future.

Scotch is the New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including the next Cleo McDougal regrets nothing out on August 1st and best seller In twenty years and Between you and me. Scotch to be executive producer Time of my life.

The Poster deal was negotiated by Victoria Cook in Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein and Selz, while the Scotch deal was negotiated by CAA. The author is represented by Elisabeth Weed in The Book Group. The poster production deal at Columbia Pictures was made months before the COVID-19 weather.

Poster has over 30 years of experience as a blockbuster and award-winning producer and production executive. She started her career in the mailroom William Morris, where she was one of the first trainees, and eventually became co-president of production at Miramax Films, where she supervised the production of classics like Chicago, Cider Rules, Chocolat, Serendipity, Kate and Leopold, Copland, Let's Dance, Seeking Neverland, The Pallbearer and Beautiful girls.

Later, she became a consultant to Jeff Zucker and had a first deal with NBC / Universal. There he developed and produced executive Brides Guide to Divorce, it was Bravo's first series of scripts that lasted five seasons. Poster then served as President of Weinstein Television, where she developed and supervised programs such as Project Runway All Stars, Gangster wives, Welcome to Myrtle Manor.

In 2015 Poster's independent production company Superb Entertainment struck a deal with A + E where it developed a series of pilots for networks like Fox, Lifetime, CMT, A + E, and Animal Planet. She was also an executive producer on season 2 of the Historia series. Six.