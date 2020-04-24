Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller shares rare photos and more details about her iconic dress

It was the wedding of the century, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged their vows in front of the world, and now the designer behind the iconic dress decided to talk about its creation.

On Friday, via Instagram, Clare Waight Keller, the former Givenchy creative director who designed Meghan's simple and sophisticated dress, shared some details about it and explained how she connected with the woman who wore it.

The designer spoke about the long process of making the dress and how honored she was to be selected to create a prestigious wedding dress.

Accompanying some rare photos, she wrote: “Two years ago today, I was in final preparation for a very secret dress. So many emotions ran through me during the months leading up to the big day, ”Clare wrote on Instagram. “A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a female artist, creator, there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. . "

She added: "It is a unique point of view when you have passed it yourself, as I did at my wedding with my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the importance of every detail and decision. In many ways, you are capturing dreams that as a girl and as a woman you have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for produces an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. "

Clare had this to say about Meghan: “Through hours of conversation, meetings, and research, slowly, all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 Commonwealth florals to take the world on the journey of ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the House to capture the timeless and classic beauty I knew I wanted to do it. It was obvious that the meaning of this occasion was more than any other, and it would be a very personal ceremony with so many options that would reflect both the heritage of the bride and groom and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. "

A fan chimed in: "Such a beautiful, elegant and sophisticated wedding dress, the wedding dress of my dreams."

Another commenter shared: "Perfection 👌🏻 I hope to see more of your artistic excellence in future projects.❤️"

This sponsor explained, "Wow! Claire, you did a great job. Bravo to all strong independent women. 👏👏👏❤️❤️”

The details of the historical dress are intriguing.



