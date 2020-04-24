Meghan Markle says her dad was "exploited,quot; by the press

Meghan MarkleThe legal case against a British tabloid has officially started.

On Friday morning, the first court hearing in the case was held online by the London High Court due to the Coronavirus.

According to NBC News, Meghan and Prince harry He woke up at 4 a.m. at his Los Angeles area home to remotely join part of the audience. Meghan's arguments, however, were put forth by her legal adviser specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation cases.

Meghan's lawyer David Sherborne said the court "has to decide whether the public was deliberately misled,quot; Mail on Sunday just posting parts of the letter, rather than the entire letter.

He went on to argue that the way the contents of the letter were published was "dishonest,quot; since the omitted parts of the letter did not fit the narrative of the publication.

For those out of date, the Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Great Britain. Mail on Sunday, for violating his privacy by printing parts of a letter he wrote to his father around his 2018 wedding.