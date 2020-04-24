Meghan Markle says her dad was "exploited,quot; by the press

Meghan MarkleThe legal case against a British tabloid has officially started.
On Friday morning, the first court hearing in the case was held online by the London High Court due to the Coronavirus.
According to NBC News, Meghan and Prince harry He woke up at 4 a.m. at his Los Angeles area home to remotely join part of the audience. Meghan's arguments, however, were put forth by her legal adviser specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation cases.
Meghan's lawyer David Sherborne said the court "has to decide whether the public was deliberately misled,quot; Mail on Sunday just posting parts of the letter, rather than the entire letter.
He went on to argue that the way the contents of the letter were published was "dishonest,quot; since the omitted parts of the letter did not fit the narrative of the publication.
For those out of date, the Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Great Britain. Mail on Sunday, for violating his privacy by printing parts of a letter he wrote to his father around his 2018 wedding.
Lawyers for the newspaper have argued that given Meghan's actual status, there was a legitimate public interest in her family relationships and that Thomas Markle he had a right to put his side of events to the public.
"The mail on Sunday supports the story he published and will vigorously defend this case, "said a spokesman for The mail on Sunday previously shared in a statement to E! News. "Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter has been edited in any way that has changed its meaning."
According to NBC News, Meghan's lawyers believe that Thomas was "exploited,quot; and "harassed,quot; by the press.
In fact, Meghan's lawyer claims that the press "finally manipulated this vulnerable man into giving interviews." Meghan's legal team seeks damages for the misuse of private information and infringement of its copyright.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they will no longer "commit,quot; to four major British tabloids, including the Mail, the Sun, the Quick and the Mirror.
The policy "is not about avoiding criticism,quot; or "about closing the public conversation or censoring accurate reports." Instead, "the media have every right to report, and indeed have an opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it cannot be based on a lie."
