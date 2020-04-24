Meghan Markle accuses the British tabloid of exploiting the & # 39; vulnerable & # 39; audience father's in court

Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex criticizes the media during a remote hearing as she confronts the British tabloid in court, claiming they have manipulated her father.

Lawyers acting for Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex accused British newspaper reporters of "manipulating" and "exploiting" her father, surfaced at a remote court hearing in the UK.

A preliminary hearing in Meghan's case against the editor of the Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers, whom she is suing over the publication of a "private and confidential" letter to her father, Thomas Markle, was held at the High Court of Great Britain on Friday, April 24, 2020 despite Covid-19's blocking restrictions.

Legal representatives attended the hearing, while the judge, Mr. Warby Warby, is in Superior Court, according to The Guardian.

In initial filings, the publisher's attorneys tried to cross out parts of the actress that turned the royalty complaint, including the allegations of "harassment, humiliation, manipulation and exploitation" by Thomas Markle, whom her lawyers describe as "vulnerable "

The publisher's lawyer said the allegations "appear to have been recorded without the plaintiff (Meghan) having contacted his father to see if he agrees with them."

After the hearing, Judge Warby will issue a written ruling at a post-trial date, the date of which has not been set.

Thomas Markle, 75, who did not attend Meghan's wedding in May 2018 to Prince harry After suffering a heart attack, shortly after it was discovered that he had taken photographs of paparazzi in the run-up to the event, he claimed he felt pressured to share the content of the letter in the center of the case after it was mentioned in a People magazine article.

In an interview with Mail on Sunday, he explained: "I have to defend myself. I only published parts of the letter because other parts were very painful. The letter did not seem loving to me. It seemed painful to me."

Harry and Meghan have cut ties with Britain's tabloid newspapers who testify after giving up their royal duties and moving to California. The Prince is also separately suing rival newspapers on Mail on Sunday The Sun and The Mirror over historic allegations of phone hacking. According to Sky News, the couple were expected to listen to part of the proceedings on Friday.