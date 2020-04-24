Meghan Markle Accuses Associated Newspaper Daily Mail Owners Of Destroying Relationship With Father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle have not been connected in years. Page Six recently reported that two years have passed since the father-daughter combination has spoken and the Suits actress has reportedly blamed The Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in the midst of a heated legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the organization that owns The Daily Mail. The actress was furious when she found out that her handwritten letter was published in The Daily Mail.

Meghan wrote the emotional letter to her father, Thomas, in August 2018, approximately three months after she decided to postpone her wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas was supposed to walk her down the hall, but the plan never came to fruition.

At the London High Court, Megan and her legal team stated that she was deeply upset by the newspaper's reports, which stated that she is guilty of misrepresenting her in a harmful way. Her legal team accused them of representing her in a "false and damaging light."

In addition, the actress of Suits also accused the British newspaper company of "harassing,quot; Thomas. Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly attended the court's virtual hearing from their Los Angeles home around 4:00 a.m.

Meghan and her husband, Harry, have claimed in the past that the British media has tried to smear Meghan's name. They repeated this statement at the pre-trial hearing, where they said the organization had an "obvious agenda,quot; to make it look as bad as possible.

Followers of Meghan's tumultuous past and Prince Harry with the media know that Thomas was supposed to escort her down the aisle, however, just days before the wedding, he was caught falsifying paparazzi photos and subsequently suffered an attack. to the heart.

In addition, Meghan accused the corporation of misrepresenting the letter in such a way as to "deliberately mislead,quot; readers of the medium. Associated newspapers have denied this accusation.

Today, Friday, Meghan accused The Daily Mail of separating her and her father, Thomas, as a result of her tabloid and allegedly false reports.

In her counterargument, the Associated Newspaper said there was no way for her to know how Thomas felt about the "harassment,quot;, considering that he had not spoken to his father in several years.



