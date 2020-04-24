Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez spark dating rumors after IG live session

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and fellow artist Tory Lanez have sparked dating rumors after Tory showed up at Meg's house for a Radio Quanratine session, while we're all supposed to practice social distancing.

While social distancing allows people to be together at home, Twitter wanted to know how the Canadian artist managed to travel from his home to Meg's.

