Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are criticized for ignoring the order of social distancing

Due to the coronavirus, everyone is urged to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the new virus. However, it seemed like it wasn't enough to stop Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez to vibrate together in a recent episode of the popular Instagram story series "Quarantine Radio".

On Thursday, April 23, the couple met at Megan's house before broadcasting live. During the broadcast, Hot Girl Summer, who looked sexy in a black bikini, was seen trying to teach Tory a dance in a fun way, which was difficult for her to do.

Watching the video, people quickly beat up the stars for not practicing social distancing amid the global pandemic. "No mask, no gloves, nothing …" wrote one critic. "You all will get sick …" said another fan.

"This generation and its version of social distancing are totally ruled out," reads another comment. "African Americans tend to ignore social distancing. They are not rumors, especially men. It is a problem," someone noted. However, someone defended them, writing: "Because everyone does not have or do not live their lives for fear of this scale virus because of that."

Neither Megan nor Tory have broken their silence on the reaction.

Criticism aside, some people found their interaction "cute" and thought they would make a good couple together. "Honestly … I wouldn't mind if they went out they'd be a little cute together," said one fan. An enthusiastic fanatic, meanwhile, commented, "DOES ANYONE KNOW IF THEY ARE CANDING? THEY LOOK AT THE CUTE TOGETHER."

Some others were mesmerized by Megan's natural beauty. "Sis is sooo beautiful and gorgeous, so much prettier without makeup," one person praised her. "She looks much better without makeup. This makeup artist doesn't understand that not everyone looks good with ten pounds of makeup, especially girls with strong features," said another.