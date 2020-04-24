Meet the other Lamar Jackson, a Nebraska draft prospect looking to make a name for himself

The only thing that matters in life is the dark sports statistics. Who, after all, needs a loving support system when the 1962 box scores are just there?

In that spirit, we have one wish for the upcoming NFL season – that the 2020 NFL Draft cornerback prospect Lamar Jackson intercept current quarterback MVP Lamar Jackson. It would be, at least as far as we know, the first time that a player with the same name as a passer has taken a shot at that player. That is gold trivia.

Who is this new Lamar Jackson? He has been a key member of the Nebraska high school for the past three years and formed the All-Big Ten second team in his senior year. Sporting News projects that it will be a mid-round selection.

Jackson intercepted a pair of NFL-bound quarterbacks with the Cornhuskers. His choice of Dwayne Haskins in 2018 was probably most notable, but he also received 2020 selection Steven Montez last year. There are a few things that would improve the odds that he would jump in front of a pass from the other Jackson, namely being selected by an AFC North team and / or joining a team that would allow him immediate play time.

Here are some other things you should know about the Lamar Jackson-Lamar Jackson dynamic:

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson used to be the highest rated Lamar Jackson

The defender came to Nebraska as a four-star recruit and the 82nd player in the nation, according to the 247 Sports composite score. The quarterback, meanwhile, came to Louisville as a three-star recruit and the 409th player.

However, when Cornhuskers Jackson arrived on campus in 2016, his namesake had already left him in the dust, who ran for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman in 2015.

Nemar's Lamar Jackson Scouting Reports

Jackson is expected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick given his specialized skill set that is played in the press coverage schemes.

NFL.com: "His long arms and great body can disturb and disrupt pass catchers when close, but he lacks the speed to stay in phase with vertical routes and route specialists."

The Draft Network: "Jackson has notable mental and physical restrictions that he will have to overcome at the next level, making him a player of specific depth of engagement who must excel on special teams."

Athlon Sports: "Its size (6-2, 210) allows it to physically play against full-bodied receivers who might otherwise dominate smaller corners. This becomes a major asset in the red zone, where jump balls wrestling and winning are the name of the game. "

What does Lamar Jackson think of Lamar Jackson?

The Nebraska cornerback has positive things to say about the Ravens' QB star, although he admits that sharing a name with an MVP can be frustrating at times.

"I can't wait to meet him," Jackson told ESPN. "I am a fan of him. I think he is amazing and that he will probably take Baltimore to the Super Bowl here soon. It really is a blessing to have his name."

