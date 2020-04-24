Meet J.K. Dobbins: NFL Draft Profile, Real Name, Father Impact, College Stats, and More

J.K. Dobbins was a star in the state of Ohio for three seasons, especially his last.

The Buckeyes running back crossed the 2,000-yard rushing mark in 2019, a single-season feat that has only been accomplished 35 times in FBS history. He also scored 21 touchdowns on the ground that season, leading Ohio State to a 13-1 record. He even averaged a ridiculous 6.7 yards per carry on 301 attempts.

He decided to give up his senior season at Ohio State and turn pro, where he is expected to be one of the best running backs selected. Dobbins left the Buckeyes as the second best running back of all time in school with 4,459 career yards.

But if you are interested in Dobbins beyond statistics, we will provide additional additional information below.

What is J.K. Dobbins' real name?

J.K. It is a nickname, taken from his first name J & # 39; Kaylin.

Who is J.K. Dobbins' father?

Dobbins' father was Lawerence Dobbins, and died when J.K. He was only 15 years old. Lawrence died at age 33 after suffering a stroke while in Bartlett State Prison. J.K. He told Cleveland.com that his dad is "the reason I love soccer."

"When my father was alive, he would tell me that no matter what, he had a smile on your face," said Dobbins. "No matter how you feel, you're living and you should be able to smile … It wasn't easy. I cried until I fell asleep. It's something you can't explain to lose a father, and I was close to my father. I loved my dad. I have a positive outlook on life because I still live and I can appreciate more things in life. You will see me smiling. I could still be thinking about it, or in pain, but you will never know because I will never show it. This is me and this is my You must keep working hard and don't let something stop you. "

Lawerence Dobbins was a star soccer player at La Grange High School, where J.K. Later I would play.

J.K. Dobbins College Statistics

Here are J.K. Dobbins Statistics at Ohio State:

Year Att. Yards Half TD Rec. Yards Half TD 2017 194 1,403 7.2 7 7 22 135 6.1 one 2018 230 1,053 4.6 10 26 263 10.1 two 2019 301 2,003 6.7 twenty-one 2. 3 247 10.7 two Race 725 4,459 6.2 38 71 645 9.1 5 5

J.K. Dobbins NFL Combine Results

The Ohio state suffered an ankle injury during the NFL Combine, so it did not participate in most of the exercises. He sat off the 40-yard dash and all running exercises since they involved the use of his ankle. The only notable exercise Dobbins participated in was the bench press, where he finished with 23 reps (tied for fifth among runners).

