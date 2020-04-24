Meet Chase Claypool, Canada's wide receiver with high-level potential in the NFL

Growing up in Abbotsford, B.C., Chase Claypool thought there was a chance he would get offers from American universities, but not for soccer.

"Basketball was something I thought I could go a long way and hoped some offers would come," he told The Athletic in September. "But as a junior, I started to lean more towards soccer."

Claypool had been playing soccer "just for fun,quot; since he was 8, but it was on the pitch that he really stood out as a kid. He was averaging over 47 points per game in AAU basketball before shifting his focus to the grill. Its objective? Playing soccer U Sports, which is the Canadian equivalent of the NCAA.

All of that changed when he decided to post his most prominent high school compilation on Facebook. Within a few weeks, he received scholarship offers from Oregon, Washington, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

"When I received my offer from Notre Dame, my coach was super excited and honestly surprised," said Claypool. "I didn't know much about them, but the visit was excellent and the coaches were great to me." I felt at home ".

Claypool became engaged to the Fighting Irish. But despite his athletic success, Claypool's history has also been shaped by personal tragedy. When he was 13 years old, his older sister Ashley committed suicide. She was 17 years old.

"I think it gives me a reason," he told The Athletic. "And now, I see it as she's always looking at me. Before I do something, I wonder, is this going to make her proud? If not, I need to change it. My mindset is to make her feel proud." "

He says he still thinks about her every day. There is a tattoo on his right arm in his memory.

"A thousand words will not bring you back," it reads. "I know, because I tried. Nor a thousand tears. I know, because I have cried. Until we meet again."

In his first year at South Bend, Claypool was primarily a special teams player, with just five receptions throughout the year compared to eight tackles. However, he continued to improve every season, and in 2019 he recorded career highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (1,037) and touchdowns (13).

"I haven't had a player who has the kind of constant competitive momentum week after week, and that's the way he practices, too," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. Tim Prister of irishillustrated.com in November. "The coaches think he is the toughest guy we have on the team. He has played with 3 dislocated fingers this year."

His offensive blast as a top-tier student put him on the radar of NFL scouts across the United States. Now, with the NFL Draft less than a week away, he has become one of the most talked about names in the entire league.

Claypool's strengths as a receiver are undoubtedly his size and athleticism. Billed as 6-4, 238 pounds, he excels in aiming high for football and catching disputed coverage. He's also an amazingly talented career blocker, and his experience as a special therapist sets him apart from many of the other boom or bust receiver prospects.

"It reminds me of that former UNC catcher (Mack Hollins) that Philly picked up a few years ago," an unidentified NFC East executive told The Athletic. "A great physical athlete who will cash checks on special teams, but not far behind. Offense either. Six foot four with 4.5 speed and old school toughness is something our coaches could use."

Most scouts think he still needs to polish his route to create more separation, but he has one of the highest limits of any receiver in this year's draft. He is also part of one of the best Canadian talent classes the NFL has seen in years alongside Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore could end up being a first-round pick, making him the first Canadian to win the honor since Danny Watkins in 2011. Claypool had been outwitted from the first round to the third round into the draft. SN's Vinnie Iyer projects it to the Seahawks at No. 64 overall in his latest simulated draft.

If Claypool can fulfill the undoubted potential that has scouts and analysts from around the world saying his name, he could become one of the best NFL players to come from Canada. However, whatever happens and wherever your future is, you've already done a lot to make your fans, your teammates, and your country proud.