Meet Antoine Winfield Jr., the Minnesota draft prospect trying to live up to his father's name

In the seventh week of their 2019 college football season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers had a surprisingly undefeated record and prepared to extend their winning streak in one game against Rutgers. It wouldn't be his most difficult task, but one way to turn an easy game into a difficult one is to waste time during practice. Antoine Winfield Jr. meant business.

Rutgers had in his playbook, and was there to be seen on the game tape, a nude bootleg pass in which quarterback Johnny Langan would fake a transfer, roll to his right, and then shoot a presumably wide receiver by the near lateral line. The play was designed to trick the high school and chase her into the middle of the field.

However, you can't fool yourself if you know what's coming.

Winfield recognized the play because he listened to his coaches and studied their instructions.

"We had been working on it for the week in practice, and he made the interception and returned it for a practice touchdown," Gophers defensive coordinator, defensive backs and defenders told Joe Harasymiak. "And the exact same play came up in the game, and that was his interception returned for a touchdown.

"He talks about his preparation. In fact, we showed the (current) defense, during the spring ball, we had the practice clip and right behind the game clip. It's identical. As soon as the game happened, as soon as the the quarterback rolled a certain false run that gave him, you could see Antoine hold his position and look back on the field, he saw the cross come, and he was able to remove and return it. "

Ranked as one of the top five insurances available in the 2020 NFL Draft, Winfield will not be the first in his family to play in the league. It won't even be the first Antoine Winfield. His father made the Pro Bowl three times as a Vikings cornerback.

Young Winfield learned the game from his father and used those lessons to become an All-American in his second red jersey season, when he was a staple of the Gophers' 11-2 season that included a Big Ten win for Regular season over Penn State and an Outback Bowl triumph over SEC Auburn power.

Winfield intercepted seven passes, made 62 solo tackles and forced two fumbles. In that win over Penn State, he contributed nine solo tackles, a bag and a forced fumble.

Winfield's emergence as a star was a surprise in the order of Minnesota's emergence as a Big Ten contender. His seasons in 2017 and 2018 were cut short by injuries, raising concerns about his durability. He played in all 13 games last season, however, he even got dressed and made four solo tackles in the bowl game.

"I've always said the following: Some boys make plays and others never make plays," Big Ten Network analyst Glen Mason told SN. "And that guy always makes plays."

"I still think about a play he made against Fresno State. I mean, Fresno State: They were going to win the game. They're on the goal line and they're going with a half-turn pass, a trick and the guy is wide open. I mean, wide open. And they float the ball up, and Winfield comes back and he intercepts it. And the Gophers win the game. He has great football ability. "

Former NFL scout Matt Williamson, in an interview with the Steelers Takeaways website, called Winfield "cool." But he is not the greatest security or the most physically powerful. He measures 5-9 and weighs 203 pounds. In comparison, last year's All-Pro securities were 6-1,213 (Jamal Adams of the Jets) and 6-1,207 (Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers).

However, Winfield has significant speed. He ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard rush in the NFL Combine. He promises that it is faster than this, but he did not have a chance to improve that moment because Minnesota professional training was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is very good with costumes, very good with body language, that sort of thing," Harasymiak told SN. "Where the referee represents college football is not where the referee represents the NFL. The university referee is behind the linebacker, so he is between Antoine and the line of scrimmage. Antoine would use the referee as a kind of disguise. it would be around him and wait for the ball to break. There are several clips in our movie where we had a certain blitz that the referee would use as a shield. "

That Fresno State 38-35 double overtime escape in Week 2 was one of three close victories over non-power teams at the start of the season that were highly doubtful about whether the Gophers were legitimate.

When they faced Penn State in early November, they were undefeated for eight games and still ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll. It was difficult to deny the Minnesota team, or Winfield individually, after that afternoon.

"There are some players who have to show that they can do it and others have to show that they can't do it," the former Gophers head coach told SN Mason. "Sometimes when you're a player on a team, if you play for an Ohio state or an Alabama, if you're a really good player, they think you're a great player. Other times, if you're a really good player and you play for Indiana or Minnesota, they think you're still a good player.

"No one gave him the benefit of the doubt, but that guy is a great player."