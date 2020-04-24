Matt Barnes publicly apologizes to his former Anansa Sims for publicizing their breakup and their actions towards their previous relationship issues

In February, it was revealed that Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims had officially ended their relationship. However, after the news, the two fought on social media about the consequences of their relationship. Now Matt publicly apologizes to her as they continue to move in a great direction.

Previously this yearMatt had alleged that he could not see her son, however Anansa said that her statements were not true and that she had not hidden her son from her. During their social media exchange, Matt claimed that Anansa only wanted money and lied about his whereabouts.

However, it seems that they have left all the drama behind and are in a better space today while continuing to be parents to their son Ashton.

Earlier this month, Anansa shared on social media that she and Matt were in a better shared parenting position and that they brought all of their children together to have a good time together. She said: “The children requested and the parents gave birth. Children gathered, home schooling, recess. I'm the "them,quot; team for life. "

Matt reflected on a recent video he had seen about taking responsibility for the disorders it causes in his life. The said, “I really wanted to take a step back and apologize to former Anansa for making our breakup public. And when we got to a difficult point, driving her crazy with excitement, pain, anger, frustration, a little misunderstanding, but it was a mistake for me. "

Check out his full public apology below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94