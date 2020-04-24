Matt Barnes praised for publicly apologizing to former Anansa Sims

Instagram

In the video on Thursday, April 23, the NBA star decides to post a public apology after watching a video about acknowledging his mistakes and taking responsibility for the f ** kups.

Matt Barnes you are acknowledging your mistakes. The NBA star, who has been reinforcing his former model Anansa SimsHe recently took to his Instagram account to publicly apologize to Anansa after their unpleasant breakup.

In the video on Thursday, April 23, Matt revealed that he watched a video about "acknowledging your mistakes and taking responsibility for the f ** kups." He went on to say, "It made me really want to step back and apologize to my ex Anansa for going public with our relationship, or breakup. We got a hard point and screwed them up out of excitement. Out of the pain, the anger, the frustration and a little misunderstanding. But it was a mistake to do it. "

He added that he should have learned the first time "but there is a book on this, there is no guide." Matt continued that there was a moment after exploding where he stepped back and said, "Damn, maybe I shouldn't be doing that."

"I take this opportunity to publicly apologize to my ex for, as I said, putting our mess in public," allowing people to talk about her despite being "a great partner" and "a great mother."

Although their relationship just didn't work out, Matt wished for "nothing but the best." In case people wonder why he didn't apologize privately to Anansa, Matt said he already has. "I disrespected him publicly, so I needed to publicly apologize." He also promised to "grow" and be "better".

Fans praised Matt for his video and one called him "respectable." Someone else wrote: "Congratulations to you guys for apologizing publicly! That's huge!" and another added: "That is really nice … in the end the most important thing is the child …"

Prior to this, Anansa received a restraining order against her former NBA champion, as she accused him of harassment. Denying the allegations, Matt claimed he could not see his son and Anansa's. "Missing my man Lil … I hope they let me see you soon," she wrote on Instagram in March. She also said that her baby mom was using the protection order to do her next custody of the children and an appointment in the visitation court to work on her behalf.

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims split in January after more than a year of dating. He accused her of keeping him away from her son while she claimed that he was stalking and threatening her. Both vehemently denied each other's accusations.