Matt Barnes issues public apologies to his former Anansa Sims after taking breakup drama to social media

After his messy separation from Gloria Govan, it seemed that Matt Barnes found his happily ever after with Anansa Sims. However, the athlete turned to Instagram to air his dirty clothes, which started a round-trip scandal.

Matt posted a photo of himself and the girl he shares with Anansa, stating that he misses him and hinted that they were keeping him away. Sims responded on his own claiming that he is not keeping him away from his son, but he did issue a restraining order because he feared for his safety.

It seems that the two are back on good terms when it comes to shared parenting. So much so, that Matt returned to social networks to apologize.

In the spirit of "public disrespect and private apologies don't mix," Barnes explained his side in a video.

It made me really want to step back and apologize to my ex, Anansa, for taking our relationship or our public breakup. And when we reach a rocky point, driving her crazy with emotion, with pain, with anger, with frustration, the little misunderstanding; it was a mistake for me to do it. I should have learned the first time, but there is no book on this, there is no guide for this. I mean, we're learning on the go. "

The former whale player went on to say, "In hindsight, obviously the moment you react with emotion most of the time, but then you sit down and say, 'Damn, maybe I shouldn't have done that.' the opportunity to publicly apologize for my actions and, as I said, exposing our disaster to the public. She was nothing but amazing. Great mom, great partner. It just didn't work, but I wish her nothing but the best. "

Anansa publicly accepted his apology by commenting: ‘I forgive you. i love you I am grateful that we are on a peaceful path of shared parenting. I pray that God will keep you covered during all your days.

It's great to see the two of you come up with a solution to peacefully sponsor your beautiful little boy.



