Massive and ancient galaxies have been swallowing their neighbors for billions of years – BGR

Astronomers discovered that old massive galaxies tend to be messy and messy, and they set out to explain why.

Computer simulations revealed that large ancient galaxies have likely been swallowing their smallest neighbors for billions of years.

This case of "cosmic munchies,quot; results in unpredictable movement and a messy appearance.

Thanks to high-powered telescopes, astronomers can look into space and see distant galaxies of all shapes and sizes. Over the years, observations of many different galaxies have revealed some interesting trends, and explaining why those trends exist can teach us a lot about how our universe has evolved over billions of years.

In a new article published in The astrophysical journal, researchers address a problem they often see in particularly large ancient galaxies. Massive ancient galaxies have a habit of looking a little messy from afar. Movement within them tends to be unpredictable. Investigators now believe they have an explanation.

By running model simulations to show the evolution of such massive galaxies, scientists found that the most likely explanation is that these ancient giants have been eating everything around them for so long that they've become somewhat messy.

"We found that in ancient massive galaxies, about 10 billion light-years away from us, things are moving in many different directions," Dr. Anshu Gupta of Australia's ASTRO 3D said in a statement. "That strongly suggests that many of the stars within them have been acquired from without. In other words, the big galaxies have been eating the smaller ones. "

When observing younger and more distant large galaxies, they appeared significantly more ordered than those known to be older. This, the researchers say, is due to the fact that they have had less time to swallow their smaller neighbors. As time passes, they will eventually begin to look more like their older and more messy siblings.

"Then we had to find out why the,quot; larger "and closer galaxies were so much more disordered than the,quot; younger ", more distant ones," explains Dr. Kim-Vy Tran, also from ASTRO 3D. "The most likely explanation is that in the billions of years that have passed the surviving galaxies have become fat and messy by incorporating smaller ones. I consider them large galaxies that have a constant case of cosmic munchies."

Understanding how galaxies evolve in the long term can teach us a lot about our own galaxy and perhaps predict what the future may hold. We already know that the Milky Way is on a collision course with the neighboring giant Andromeda. Fortunately, that will not happen for several billion years. Studies like this suggest that such mergers are common, and large ancient galaxies have been gobbling up their smaller counterparts for a long, long time.

Image Source: NASA / ESA