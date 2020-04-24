Mark Zuckerberg on how video chat should evolve for the pandemic

In March, when COVID-19 spread around the world, I argued that tech companies would have to be creative to help us maintain our social ties through the weeks and months of physical distance that will follow. Sure, we have phone calls and Zoom, but none were created for a world where we would need them to house virtually all of our work, school, and games. It seemed clear that some new tools would be needed, and as of today, we have some.

Facebook today launched a new set of products dedicated to what the company calls "virtual presence," and what you and I would more often call video chat. The products cover Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, and are divided into three categories. The first is simple video chat, like the one found on WhatsApp, where the number of people you can have in an encrypted call has increased from four to eight. The second is in broadcasts, such as on Facebook Live, where you will once again be able to bring a second person to your broadcast from your own account, and on Instagram Live, which is available on the desktop for the first time.

The third is called Messenger Rooms, and it represents the Facebook entry in a space promoted by Houseparty and now also occupied by Zoom. I wrote about all of this today in The edge:

Of everything announced today, Messenger Rooms promises to be the most significant. The feature, which Facebook says will be available in the United States sometime in the coming weeks, will allow up to 50 people to join a call. The creator of the room can decide whether it is open to everyone or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from joining. You will be able to start a room from Messenger and Facebook to get started. Later, the rooms will reach Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal. Guests can join a room regardless of whether they have a Facebook account. While you're in a room, you can play around with Facebook's augmented reality filters or swap your real-life background for a virtual one. Some backgrounds offer 360-degree views of exotic locations, the company said. And a new list of AR filters will help brighten dark rooms or touch up user appearances.

On Thursday afternoon, I had a short video call with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss the news. The highlight of our discussion continues. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Casey Newton: What is the idea behind Messenger Rooms?

Mark Zuckerberg: The basic idea is that it will do the basic use case to help you create a link and share it across all of your social channels. But it is also very focused on discoverability. For social use cases … will plan a dinner or a happy hour or something like that. But sometimes you just want to say, "hey, I'm sitting on my couch, I want my friends to stop by," without having to plan or invite the exact eight friends you want to come to. So, by being able to open a room and say "hey, I'm fine with my friends who pass by here," or this group or community on Facebook, I'm going to put [the link] here, and open a room, and people are interested in this and [they] go through there. Just building this product has enabled a lot of really surprising and fortuitous connections. So I'm really excited to bring that up to light.

I heard that you've been spending a lot of time working on these video products lately. It's okay?

Yes, I am focused on this. The three big areas I'm very focused on right now are basically products that help people stay better connected. I am very focused on the remote presence: being able to feel that you are with a person even when you cannot be physically there. And then the small business job and the sharp health response. So that's been all my time.

We started to see stories about "zoom fatigue,quot; and the idea that constant connection through video chat can be exhausting or overwhelming. What is your opinion on how good these tools are? Can they really be good with existing technology, or are we going to need a virtual reality headset?

I think there are a lot of different dynamics at play. Part of this is just basic quality. And that's why I thought it would be helpful for you to make this call on Messenger Desktop – it works pretty well. You need latency to be low; If the latency is too high, it basically doesn't seem like a real interaction. And subtly exercise this psychological tax. But I think our services clear that bar; I think many others are doing it right now. So I think that can be overcome.

Clearly, there are a lot of things that are kind of weird just by looking at a video screen. I did a management team meeting in virtual reality before, when everyone worked from home. And despite the fact that virtual reality is earlier in its development, and the presence of video is more mature, there is something about the feeling of space. For example, we are standing in a circle in a room, and I had the feeling that Stan [Chudnovsky, head of Messenger] was standing, and the audio came from that direction. So there was something that felt much more real about it somehow. I think there are things that we will get to in time. Video presence is not the end of the line.

But I think some of this is also just about social dynamics. My head hurts when I sit in the office, or when I used to sit in the office, I guess, before all this, scheduled minute by minute throughout the day, because I didn't have time to take a break or think. I think some people are having that reaction right now, where you're just video conferencing all day. But that's not because you're on a video conference all day, it's because you're on meetings all day, back to back. So I think a lot of this is more about social dynamics than technology.

How does that try to solve that?

Part of what I think is unique here is that this is not alone, let's organize a meeting, and then everyone join the meeting right now. I think there is something that could be a bit repetitive, like "well, I'm doing all my work by video conference." At the end of the day, do I want to do another one? Do I want to go to another scheduled event?

But part of what I've found really casual and fun about this is that it's not a schedule. Over the weekend, I'll play guitar on my couch and create a room, and it's like, "well, who wants to come and hang out?" And it's just a completely different kind of interaction than anything any of our technology allows us to have today that I really appreciate until now. You know, it's a group of people that I might have run into at a social event or around the office that I wouldn't necessarily call directly, but I'm so happy when they stop in my room to hang out. Or if I'm browsing the Facebook app and see they have a room, I'll just quickly zoom in. It's fun and allows for a new kind of interaction, and I think people will enjoy it.

I realize it's pretty early on this, but people are starting to argue if what we're seeing right now with video chat is a temporary or more permanent change. I envision a world where by the time I can have most of my interactions in person again, I'm going to be doing that. Obviously, this is a great investment for you, which suggests to me that you think perhaps at least some of these are more permanent changes. How do you think about it?

I think they are both right. We have up to 700 million daily calls on WhatsApp and Messenger. And that's a quantity, but before it was also a huge number. I'm sure there is some kind of temporary spike now, but the trend has been going in this direction for a while.

When you have 700 million people a day doing something, and you've been around even before this started for a period, that's not just temporary. The trend was already going in that direction. And I think this period will accelerate it permanently in a few years. But clearly we are in a pretty extreme period right now.