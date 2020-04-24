Many companies now want your video chats, even Facebook

Oakland, California – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this has turned into an era of Zoom's birthday, virtual happy hours, FaceTime story time and yoga classes on Google. Our friends, coworkers, teachers, and doctors, if we're lucky, now largely exist as rectangle faces on our phones and computer screens.

With people's social lives moved indefinitely online, a group of technology companies large and small want to evict Zoom, which is growing rapidly, from its prime position, due to security concerns and other issues with the video call service. There were already several smaller contenders for the throne, and now there is also a large one: Facebook.

With 300 million users, Zoom was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time, just as millions of employees around the world were forced to work from home. But the service has always focused on business users, and it shows. Inviting people to video chats is cumbersome; for example, Zoom generates an invitation of more than 20 lines that offers a bewildering number of ways to connect (H.323 / SIP protocol, anyone?). Its text chat system is rudimentary and gives people exactly two emojis to react to one another on video: a greeting and a thumbs-up.

Smaller services like Houseparty, which launched in 2016, believe this gives them a chance. The app, owned by Fortnite maker Epic Games, allows up to eight people to video chat in virtual rooms, send video messages called "Facemail,quot; and play games. Houseparty said in late April that it had 50 million new subscriptions in the past month, a figure that is about 70 times higher than normal in some areas.

Facebook WhatsApp, Apple FaceTime and similar Google apps also offer group video chat, although FaceTime is limited to iPhones and other Apple devices. So do a variety of more business-focused companies: Cisco with WebEx, Microsoft with Skype and Teams, and the smaller 8×8 company with its open source Jitsi service.

Now Facebook is aiming to make a big impact in the field, though it will have to deal with privacy concerns and the question of whether it will finally show ads alongside video chat.

Called Messenger Rooms, the Facebook service announced Friday that it uses virtual rooms similar to those that exist for text chat on Messenger. These allow you to open the door so that your friends can pass without warning or schedule a dinner for 8 p.m. On a Friday. People without Facebook accounts can be included, and the company says they won't have to create accounts.

The tool will live in the main Facebook application and in Messenger; eventually it will be extended to WhatsApp, Instagram Direct and the video device called the company's Portal as well.

"It's really nice because during this period, when we're all at home, a lot of people that you're probably not going to call directly," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said speaking to The Associated Press via a Messenger video call from home. in Palo Alto, California. "There is currently no other piece of software that creates that kind of spontaneous fluke."

Zuckerberg said Facebook had been working on the service before the pandemic forced people from around the world to confine themselves to their homes. And he believes the trend toward video communication will continue after it ends, even if it is at an "unnatural peak,quot; right now. The company is also expanding the number of people who can join WhatsApp video calls from four to eight and adding a "virtual,quot; option to its dating service.

"Certainly having everyone at home has changed the way we think about this," said Zuckerberg.

While Facebook has seen a bit of a resurgence in usage amid the pandemic, it's still unclear whether that will continue if people return to normal. "Even though Zoom has had a wide variety of security issues, Facebook seems even less reliable to us," said Carole Elaine Furr, an accountant in Richmond, Vermont, who is a frequent user of Zoom.

Zoom's meteoric rise has come with some growing pains. Hackers have invaded meeting rooms to make threats, interject racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or display pornographic images, although the company has taken steps to prevent it. It also faced privacy concerns, such as a "care tracking,quot; feature that Zoom finally removed earlier this month. Zoom was also sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook, another practice that it now says stopped.

The COVID-19 pandemic has "rewritten the rules for interpersonal communication," said Ian Greenblatt, managing director and head of the telecommunications energy, media and intelligence technology business at J.D. For some companies, he said, this could mean a rare opportunity to build consumer awareness and loyalty. For others, the sudden influx of users, and new ways of using their tools, mean new challenges.

Facebook says it will not listen to video calls or record what people show or tell. For this reason, in the event that a virtual date saw an X rating, the company is unlikely to step in unless someone complains. Facebook says it has no plans at this time to show ads in video calls or use information from them to target users with ads. Of course, that could change.

AP technology writer Mae Anderson contributed to this story.