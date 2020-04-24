Maluma reveals that he was visibly "nervous,quot; when he met Kendall Jenner

During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, singer-songwriter Maluma said he was "nervous,quot; when he met Kendall Jenner. The pop star said everyone in the world knows that his "celebrity crush,quot; is Kendall Jenner.

Maluma said, "she is my lover!" According to the publication, Page Six, the 26-year-old singer met the 24-year-old supermodel while working on Calvin Klein's "Deal With It,quot; promotional campaign. The artist said that she must have noticed that he was "in love,quot; with her.

According to Maluma, she looked at him and he immediately began to feel nervous. He is sure she must have noticed how he felt. As fans of the pop star know, he has been single since late 2019.

In October last year, Page Six reported that he and his girlfriend, Natalia Barulich, separated after two years as a couple. The 27-year-old said at the time that she and Maluma loved each other very much, but that they had to take time to work on their respective careers.

It wasn't long before the singer-songwriter was seen hanging around Winnie Harlow in New York. A few months later, he was seen kissing Vivien Rubin in Aspen, Colorado, but a source who spoke to Page Six claimed they were just "friends."

Regarding his Access Hollywood interview, Maluma stated that he is not interested in a relationship at this time. He prefers to focus on the present and continue working on his career. However, the Colombian singer, who just released a new song on Thursday, stated that he does have a dream.

He often thinks about having a girlfriend someday, having a family, and even getting married. The singer added, "But I think I'm too young for that." Maluma went on to say that his career is just beginning and that it would not be the right decision.

It is clear that the singer wants the love of his life. Near the end of the interview, Maluma stated that he would one day love to sing his new song for his girl. He wants to "grow old with that person,quot;, but not now.



