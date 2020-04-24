Madison Beer closes the TikTok session after her negativity "drained" her

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Hurts Like Hell & # 39; Announces that she is taking a break from the app for an indefinite period of time because she is & # 39; tired & # 39; of & # 39; horrible behavior & # 39; of people.

Madison beer he stays away from TikTok because he can't bear to deal with so much hate. The 21-year-old singer, who has been an active user of the video-sharing platform, announced that she will be logging out of the app for an indefinite period of time after seeing so much negativity on it.

"This could be my last tik tok for a bit of my love. The energy in this app is draining me 🙁 so much hate and negativity. It's all I see these days," he wrote in the comments in the app. The feeling She said hate was not only directed at her but other users as well. "I'm not even talking about myself. Every video, if ANYONE sees it, the comments are bad. All the time. It breaks my heart," she shared.

The "Hurts Like Hell" singer continued to detail her horrible experience with the app, "I'm tired of seeing a girl dance on my fyp, only to go to the comments and see people teasing her body or something. It hurts I much ".

With that said, he expressed his hope to see more positive energy on the social media platform. "I just want this app to change and I want people to realize how much their words can affect others. I know it won't, but I can wait," he mused. He concluded with a message to other users, "It's just not cool guys. I loved the tik tok and I want to stay here, but … this horrible behavior should never have been normalized."

Madison is one of many celebrities who have been using the app to kill their time while in coronavirus quarantine. Justin Bieber and Lizzo They are among them who have entertained fans with their funny videos.

The Canadian pop superstar recently posted a video of him speaking to an established fan on BTS & # 39; (The Bangtan Boys) "Spring Day", admitting, "… I officially lost my mind."