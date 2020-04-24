Lysol Maker warns against ingesting disinfectants – Up News Info

The parent company that makes Lysol released a statement on Friday warning against ingesting its disinfectant products in the human body, after President Donald Trump suggested that tests be conducted to determine if they could help eradicate coronavirus in the human body.

"As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)," Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement. “As with all products, our sanitizing and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in accordance with usage guidelines. Read the label and safety information. "

Even some federal agencies have issued warnings again about the use of disinfectants.

The Environmental Protection Agency warned consumers on Friday to "never apply the product to yourself or others." Do not ingest disinfectant products. "

Disinfectants are of course poisonous to ingest, and most products warn of internal use.

But at the White House press conference on Thursday, Trump put forth the idea that ingesting disinfectants should be studied as a way to kill the virus in the human body.

"I see the disinfectant that removes it in a minute, a minute," Trump said. “And is there any way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost cleaning? As you can see, it goes into the lungs, it has a tremendous number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to see that. "

Trump asked senior National Security official William Bryan if such treatment can be proven. But in coverage after the briefing, medical professionals quickly warned against the idea of ​​such treatments. On MSNBC, Dr. Vin Gupta said, "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and dangerous." Even small amounts, he said, can be deadly.