Lysol maker warns against consuming disinfectants to cure coronavirus – BGR

The manufacturer of Lysol issued an official statement that chemicals that can kill the new coronavirus should not be ingested on surfaces.

The statement comes in response to Trump's latest comments about killing the coronavirus with light or with an injection of some type of disinfectant.

The comments were made after a presentation explaining new research on the survival of the virus under various conditions.

"I see the disinfectant where it removes it in a minute, a minute," a middle-aged man said on television Thursday, then wondered if there is a way "we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning "to get rid of the new coronavirus. "As you can see, it goes into the lungs, it has a tremendous amount in the lungs, so it would be interesting to see that." Anyone is free to wonder aloud about anything, including the COVID-19 health crisis. But if you are the most powerful leader in the world and you say those things on television, it can be very dangerous. There are people who already think that bleach can cure COVID-19, just as some tried to avoid infection by taking a medicine that sounded like the one Trump announced on television.

Trump's previous comment followed a similar comment about exposing the body to light or bringing light inside, "what it can do through the skin or otherwise," to kill the virus. This happened after Bill Bryan, chief of the science and technology division of the Department of Homeland Security, presented several new discoveries about the viability of the coronavirus under various conditions. But Trump's spin on that presentation sparked a huge online reaction. That's why hashtags like #InjectDisinfectant and #TidePodPresident came into vogue on Twitter on Friday. And that's what prompted the manufacturer of Lysol to warn buyers not to drink disinfectant.

Trump had to back down those comments later, after Bryan made it clear that federal laboratories are not considering any of those therapies. But that may not be enough for some people. Reckitt Benckiser released an official statement Friday in response to Trump's comments, via Gizmodo:

Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) were asked if in-house disinfectant administration may be appropriate for research or use as a treatment for the coronavirus (SARS-CoV- 2). As a world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance If our disinfectant products are administered in the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our sanitizing and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in accordance with usage guidelines. Read the label and safety information.

We have already told you how some people sell versions of chlorine as COVID-19 treatments and how the CDC and FDC issued a severe warning to some of those sites to stop it. Banned on Facebook and YouTube, the MMS / bleach deception has not subsided. Instead, it's thriving on Telegram, where people still sell it to gullible groups of people.

Separately, one man committed suicide by ingesting a chemical used to clean fish tanks that sounded very much like hydroxychloroquine after learning about it on television. The Tide Pod Challenge from a few years back showed that people can be stupid even when there is no global health crisis to worry about.

That's probably why the manufacturer of Lysol felt it had to come up with a clear warning that its products that can kill coronavirus on surfaces shouldn't be used to treat patients with COVID-19 or prevent infection. See Bill Bryan's comments from the White House briefing on Thursday, as well as Trump's reaction below:

