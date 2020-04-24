LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry selected by Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL draft

Having taken two widths and a cornerback, John Elway turned his attention to the offensive line with the Broncos' second pick of the third round on Friday night.

The Broncos selected LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry with No. 83 overall pick. The 6-foot-3-foot and 312-pound have been the centerpiece of the Tigers' offensive line for the past two seasons, and he projects himself as the starting center for Denver in 2020 after Connor McGovern's departure to the Jets in free agency.

Cushenberry was an All-American selection of the second team in 2019 and played 39 games at LSU, starting the last 28. He was the team captain and team MVP last year when LSU won the national title.

The 22-year-old is originally from Carville, Louisiana and played his prep football at Dutchtown High School. In 2019, he became the first LSU offensive lineman to receive the honor of jersey patch No. 18, presented annually to a Tigers player with high character and leadership.

With Cushenberry in the center, the rest of the Broncos' offensive line for 2020 is slated to be Garett Bolles at left tackle, Dalton Risner at left guard, Graham Glasgow at right guard and Ja'Wuan James at right tackle. .

This story will be updated.